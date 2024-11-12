Search under way in Galway for swimmer who did not return to shore

A search is under way in Galway for a swimmer who has been missing since early on Tuesday morning.
The man went for a swim at about 8am at Silverstrand beach near Barna, about 7km west of Galway city.
The alarm was raised when the man did not return and a large-scale search was launched.
The Irish Coast Guard and a number of local boats are involved in the search, while there is also a large Garda presence in the area.
Heavy fog and mist has hampered the search throughout the morning.
Silverstrand is a popular beach for year-round swimmers.
More to follow ...
