Man (20s) dies following road crash in Sligo

A man aged has died following a road collision in Co Sligo in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The single-vehicle incident happened on the R294 at Drimina, Tubbercurry, at about 3.45am.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was fatally injured.
The road is being examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and remains closed with local diversions in place.
A Garda spokesperson said the local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.
“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2am and 4am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on (071) 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
