PTSB says services restored after technical problems left customers unable to make payments

PTSB has said its systems are operating normally again after customers experienced severe problems with the bank’s technology on Friday evening with many complaining they were unable to pay with cards or withdraw cash.
The company’s customer service agents said that at about 8.45pm a technical issue that prevented many customers using card and other services had been resolved and this was subsequently confirmed by the bank in response to queries from The Irish Times.
Earlier, customers had complained that ATMs were not providing cash to PTSB customers while the bank’s website and app were down, preventing people from transferring money to other accounts or making payments.
The frustration of some of the customers was evident in the tone of queries addressed to staff on social media. Some said they were unable to pay for items or services purchased or withdraw money to spend on Friday evening.
Customer service agents repeatedly apologised for the problems in exchanges on the bank’s social media channels. In a subsequent statement the bank said the issues had been resolved “with all services operating as normal”.
