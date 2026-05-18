Hear and Dare: Your questions answered at this stage of CAO process

In 2025, there were 83,424 applications to the CAO. Of these, 9,702 students applied to Dare and 5,009 applied to Hear, reflecting the growing demand for additional support in accessing college. Photograph: Getty

What’s happening with Hear and Dare applications right now?

All application deadlines for Higher Education Access Route (Hear) and Disability Access Route to Education (Dare) have now passed. The Central Applications System (CAO) is currently assessing submissions, and no further action is required at present from students, parents or guardians.

In 2025, there were 83,424 applications to the CAO. Of these, 9,702 students applied to Dare and 5,009 applied to Hear, reflecting the growing demand for additional support in accessing college. For accurate and up-to-date information, applicants should refer to the official resources available at accesscollege.ie

Who are Hear and Dare for?

Hear supports school-leavers from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, prioritising those facing the greatest disadvantage. This includes care-experienced students, members of the Traveller and Roma communities, young parents, and students eligible for both Hear and Dare.

[ Can my daughter secure a CAO course on lower points through Hear or Dare access routes?Opens in new window ]

Dare supports students whose disability (or disabilities) has had a negative impact on their learning in secondary school. Both schemes operate within the CAO system, meaning students still compete for places through the standard process. However, eligible applicants may receive reduced points offers, enabling access to courses that might otherwise be out of reach.

What supports are available beyond getting into college?

Entry is only one part of the picture. Hear and Dare connect students to a range of supports within participating higher education institutions (HEIs). While these supports vary by institution, they commonly include financial assistance, academic guidance, orientation programmes and ongoing one-to-one support.

For Dare students, disability officers play a central role, working with students to put in place appropriate accommodations including exam supports, assistive technology, or tailored-learning arrangements. Importantly, students do not need to apply to Dare or be eligible for the scheme to access disability support in college.

When will I know of the outcome?

Applicants are informed of their Hear and Dare eligibility outcome by email in late June, usually on the afternoon of the final Leaving Cert exam. This is separate from CAO course offers, issued in late August. It is important to check your email carefully at this time and read the decision in full, as it contains important information about your application.

What do I do if I get an ineligible outcome?

Not all applications are deemed eligible each year, often due to incomplete or insufficient documentation. In these cases, the decision email from the CAO is critically important. It outlines the reasons for the outcome and highlights any gaps in your application. Reading this carefully will help you to understand the outcome, and your next steps.

[ Hear and Dare schemes: Levelling education’s playing fieldOpens in new window ]

Who should I contact if I have questions?

A common misconception is that the CAO is your only point of contact. Students, particularly those applying to Hear and Dare, should also reach out to Hear and Dare representatives in the college you hope to attend. These teams are best placed to explain available supports and guide you through what happens next.

Hear Reps: accesscollege.ie/hear/participating-colleges

Dare Reps: accesscollege.ie/dare/participating-colleges

Do I need Dare to avail of disability support in college?

No, this is a common misunderstanding. While Dare provides an additional pathway into college, it is not the only way to access support. Students with disabilities can register with the Disability Office in their college, regardless of their Dare eligibility.

Final Word

As the CAO process continues, remember that Dare and Hear are about more than gaining entry. They are about ensuring that students, regardless of background or circumstance, are supported to succeed throughout their time in higher education.

askbrian@irishtimes.com