Your top stories on Wednesday: Parents advised to apply to ‘multiple’ secondary schools; work on 540 Dublin apartments starts, 16 years after proposal

Members of the restaurant and pub trade held a rally outside Leinster House, Dublin on Tuesday in protest at what they claim is the Government’s failure to support their sector. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Parents of children in commuter belt counties are being advised by education authorities to apply to multiple secondary schools due to the volume of oversubscribed places in areas of high enrolment pressure.

Almost half of all secondary schools across the State are set to be oversubscribed in the coming school year, with the highest concentration in parts of Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Galway and Cork where there has been rapid population growth over recent years.

Having a favourite child: ‘Unfortunately, it impacts on them’: The concept of having a favourite child may not be a new one – just ask the brother of the prodigal son his thoughts on the whole fatted calf situation. But it’s still no easier to admit to, and so remains one of parenthood’s great taboos, writes Jen O’Connell.

Kathy Sheridan: Don’t write off Gráinne Seoige. The original celebrity candidate was Jack Lynch

Gordon D’Arcy: Munster were arguably the better team for large parts of match against Leinster: In the build-up to last Saturday’s game between the provinces at Croke Park I was struck by a couple of things, Munster’s injury profile and the strength of the Leinster line-up.

What are swing states and how will they decide the presidency?: US elections are largely decided by a small number of tight races in the so-called swing (or battleground) states. This time around both parties are putting a major focus on winning over undecided voters in seven states.

‘I love my husband but he has been emotionally and verbally abusive. How can I overcome my fear of leaving?’: Question: How can I overcome my fear of leaving? I know so many single women and I don’t envy them. But I’d be afraid of meeting someone new.

Kinahan cartel arrest: Is Dubai no longer a safe haven for Irish criminals? Listen | 24:27

