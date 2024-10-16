IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Parents advised to apply to ‘multiple’ secondary schools; work on 540 Dublin apartments starts, 16 years after proposal

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: How working abroad can make it easier to get a mortgage in Ireland; and how parents should handle having a favourite child

Members of the restaurant and pub trade held a rally outside Leinster House, Dublin on Tuesday in protest at what they claim is the Government’s failure to support their sector. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Wed Oct 16 2024 - 08:08
Parents advised to apply to ‘multiple’ secondary schools due to pressure on places

Parents of children in commuter belt counties are being advised by education authorities to apply to multiple secondary schools due to the volume of oversubscribed places in areas of high enrolment pressure.

Almost half of all secondary schools across the State are set to be oversubscribed in the coming school year, with the highest concentration in parts of Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Galway and Cork where there has been rapid population growth over recent years.

Parenting taboos
  • Having a favourite child: ‘Unfortunately, it impacts on them’: The concept of having a favourite child may not be a new one – just ask the brother of the prodigal son his thoughts on the whole fatted calf situation. But it’s still no easier to admit to, and so remains one of parenthood’s great taboos, writes Jen O’Connell.

Kathy Sheridan: Don’t write off Gráinne Seoige. The original celebrity candidate was Jack Lynch

Podcast Highlights

Kinahan cartel arrest: Is Dubai no longer a safe haven for Irish criminals?

