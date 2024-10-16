Your top stories on Wednesday: Parents advised to apply to ‘multiple’ secondary schools; work on 540 Dublin apartments starts, 16 years after proposal

Parents advised to apply to ‘multiple’ secondary schools due to pressure on places
Parents of children in commuter belt counties are being advised by education authorities to apply to multiple secondary schools due to the volume of oversubscribed places in areas of high enrolment pressure.
Almost half of all secondary schools across the State are set to be oversubscribed in the coming school year, with the highest concentration in parts of Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Galway and Cork where there has been rapid population growth over recent years.
Weather forecast: It will be cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing and scattered showers elsewhere. Another spell of showery rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards through the morning and afternoon, with some heavy bursts possible. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. Tonight will see any remaining rain clear, with scattered showers and clear spells following from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
