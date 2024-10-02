Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Co Mayo

A man has died after being struck by a car in Co Mayo.
The fatal incident happened on the N60 at Carrowntober Oughter, Manulla, near Balla, shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night.
The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.
An Garda Síochána has appealed for witnesses to the fatal incident to come forward. They are seeking road users with camera or dashcam footage, who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
The death brings to 137 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year. A man in his 70s died following a road crash in Co Roscommon on Monday afternoon.
