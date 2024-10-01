Man (70s) dies following road crash in Co Roscommon

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Roscommon

A man in his 70s has died following a road crash in Co Roscommon on Monday afternoon.

The collision, which involved a car and a jeep, occurred on the N4 at Ardcarne in Boyle at 1.20pm.

The man was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. Gardaí said on Tuesday morning that he had passed away.

A woman in her 40s was also brought to hospital with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí are continuing to renew an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 1pm and 1.30pm and have camera footage including dashcam are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

According to Garda figures, as of 9am this morning 136 people had died on Irish roads so far this year.