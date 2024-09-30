Carlow town revamp: how €20m plan aims to support businesses and modern living

Carlow town centre revamp: a computer-generated image of Shamrock Plaza, part of the proposed €20m rejuvenation of Carlow town. Photograph: Urban Agency/PA Wire

A €20 million redevelopment of Carlow town centre has been unveiled, which planners say is designed to support businesses and modern living.

Among the changes are a glass-and-timber covered amenity with seating and free wifi, a renewed outdoor market, as well as cycle- and pedestrian-friendly routes.

Funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the URDF programme, a series of changes have been proposed to create attractive areas in a mix of streets and spaces designed to invite people to meet and mingle.

The Your Carlow proposals have been designed with modern urban public realm living and supporting business in mind.

Members of the public are also being asked to provide feedback on the scheme to rejuvenate the town centre.

Under the proposed plans, locals will take time to mix and meet at a reimagined Potato Market, which will incorporate a covered amenity and recreation space facing the Liberty Tree and Fountain.

A computer-generated image of the proposed new timber and glass covered amenity space at Potato Market, part of the proposed 20m rejuvenation of Carlow town. Photograph: Urban Agency/PA Wire

The proposed new timber-and-glass covered amenity space will feature a series of smaller- and medium-scale spaces, with fixed seating, tables and free wifi.

The space, framed by raised planters, street greening and new feature lighting, will have a range of uses for all ages, with a focus on teenagers and local groups.

The new tree-lined streetscape will also contain cafe-style public spaces outside restaurants and bars.

A renewed outdoor market and amenity space has also been proposed along with a “shared surface” in front of the library.

Carlow town revamp: the proposed new timber and glass covered amenity space will have a range of uses for all ages, with a focus on teenagers and local groups. Urban Agency/PA Wire

Shamrock Plaza will feature extended cafe-style public spaces for retailers, with seating zones outside restaurant and bars.

The public spaces will be enhanced by new street lighting, street furniture and attractive raised planters.

Carlow County Council chief executive Coilin O’Reilly said: “These improvements will reflect the present and future needs of the local community and enterprises with quality furniture, sustainable infrastructure and interconnected spaces to facilitate a living and growing town centre.”

The proposals have been shown to local representatives and Carlow County Council is now entering a three-week period of consultation to give locals the chance to shape the town’s future at yourcarlow.ie, when the scheme launches on Monday. – PA