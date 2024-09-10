Teenage driver arrested following Donegal crash

Gardaí at the scene of a car crash at Carrowkeel in Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of an intoxicant following the fatal road crash at Quigley’s Point, Donegal.

Donna McDermott was killed in the crash on Friday night. She was a back seat passenger in one of two cars involved in the collision at around 11.15pm.

The driver of the Opel Mokka, her mother Mary (70s), and Donna’s partner Robert (50s), were both rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have now confirmed the male driver of the other car, a blue VW Beetle, was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test at the scene.

The man, understood to be aged 19 years, was uninjured.

Ms McDermott, a former employee of Centra in Moville, was the fifth person to die on Donegal’s roads in just 13 days. Her funeral is due to take place tomorrow.

The number of people killed on Donegal’s roads is now listed at 13 – three higher than last year’s total.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.