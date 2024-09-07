Woman (30s) killed in two car crash in Donegal

The incident occurred on Friday night at approximately 11.15pm in Muff, Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman in her 30s has been killed following a two vehicle collision in Co Donegal on Friday night.

The incident occurredat approximately 11.15pm in Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point, Muff, Co. Donegal.

Gardaí said a female back seat passenger, aged in her 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

Her body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The female driver, aged in her 70s and male front seat passenger, aged in his 50s, were injured in the incident. They were both removed from the scene to Atnagalvin and Letterkenny University Hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

The male driver, aged in his teens, of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.