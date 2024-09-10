Your top stories on Tuesday: EU court to rule on €13bn Apple tax case; disposable vapes to be banned in Ireland

EU court to rule on €13bn Apple case on taxes in Ireland
The EU’s top court will this morning deliver its keenly-awaited ruling on Apple’s tax affairs in the Republic.
A key adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) recommended last November that it set aside a 2020 EU general court ruling that the European Commission had failed to stand up a claim the iPhone maker owed the State more than €13 billion in back taxes, plus interest.
In his opinion in November, advocate general Giovanni Pitruzzella said the general court, the lower court, committed a series of errors of law and failed to assess “certain methodological errors” relating to Apple’s Irish tax liabilities.
News in Ireland
- Seanad voting rights for TCD and NUI graduates to be replaced by all-graduate vote: The end of the Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and National University of Ireland (NUI) panels in the Seanad is likely to be approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, with legislation due to be tabled in the Dáil in the coming weeks.
- Raucous Dublin Airport homecoming reception for Team Ireland Paralympians: Team Ireland’s Paralympians received a rapturous welcome when they arrived home to Dublin Airport on Monday afternoon, with families, friends and supporters turning out to celebrate the six medals won at the Paris Games.
- MMA coach co-opted on to South Dublin County Council after nomination by Paddy Holohan: Dean Donnelly, a mixed martial arts coach from Tallaght, has been co-opted on to South Dublin County Council after being nominated by independent Cllr Paddy Holohan.
- Disposable vapes to be banned in Ireland: The sale of disposable vapes in the State will be banned under proposals due to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.
- Woman alleges ex-partner ‘bombarded’ her with ‘vile’ sexually explicit texts and photos: A woman who alleged her ex-partner “bombarded” her with “very vile” sexually explicit text messages has obtained a protection order against him.
- Four historical shipwrecks found at Dublin’s Portmarnock beach: When local drone operator Nigel Motyer captured aerial footage of a 19th century boat buried beneath the sand of a north Dublin beach, little did he realise it would lead to the discovery of three other unknown historical shipwrecks.
- Weather forecast: This morning will start off mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle and patches of mist. This will clear southwards through to be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers from the north. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. Tonight will be largely clear with scattered showers, most frequent in northern areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
Personal Finance
- Inheritance tax: How many people actually pay it?: King Charles didn’t pay it on the fortune he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II; US politicians have made repeated efforts to repeal death taxes; countries such as Sweden and Austria have gone so far as to abolish taxes on estates altogether.
Opinion
- Seán O’Neill McPartlin: Could granny flats offer a €70,000 solution to the housing shortage?
Sports
- Little respite for Ireland ahead of tricky Greece assignment: The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) need a win tonight against Greece as much as their new manager Heimir Hallgrímsson and the put upon players.
World
- Harris v Trump presidential debate: Irish start time, where to watch and what to expect: US Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris will square off in the early hours of Wednesday morning Irish time in their first presidential debate since President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid.
Life & Style
- ‘For what I pay for my room in Dublin, I had an apartment with a big balcony in Paris’: When Morgan Savidan moved to Dublin to study in 2021 she couldn’t find accommodation and had to live in an eight-bed mixed hostel dormitory for a month. "
Podcast Highlights
