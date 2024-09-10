Your top stories on Tuesday: EU court to rule on €13bn Apple tax case; disposable vapes to be banned in Ireland

IrelandMorning Briefing

Marine archeologists at work at a shipwreck site on Portmarnock beach in north Dublin. Photograph: PA
Tue Sept 10 2024 - 08:06
EU court to rule on €13bn Apple case on taxes in Ireland
The EU’s top court will this morning deliver its keenly-awaited ruling on Apple’s tax affairs in the Republic.

A key adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) recommended last November that it set aside a 2020 EU general court ruling that the European Commission had failed to stand up a claim the iPhone maker owed the State more than €13 billion in back taxes, plus interest.

In his opinion in November, advocate general Giovanni Pitruzzella said the general court, the lower court, committed a series of errors of law and failed to assess “certain methodological errors” relating to Apple’s Irish tax liabilities.

  • Inheritance tax: How many people actually pay it?: King Charles didn’t pay it on the fortune he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II; US politicians have made repeated efforts to repeal death taxes; countries such as Sweden and Austria have gone so far as to abolish taxes on estates altogether.

Former US president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and vice president Kamala Harris, who has been chosen by the Democrats. Photograph: New York Times
