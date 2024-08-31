Foreign Affairs HQ in Dublin daubed with Gaza protest graffiti

Graffiti on Iveagh House in Dublin, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday morning. Photograph: Fiachra Gallagher

Graffiti expressing protest over Israel’s actions in Gaza has been daubed on Iveagh House in Dublin, the headquarters of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Gaza BDS now” – a reference to the international Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign led by supporters of the Palestinian cause – could be seen displayed in red paint on the building on Saturday morning.

It is not the first time the building has been targeted by protesters. Last November, red paint was thrown on Iveagh House during a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin strongly criticised the act at the time, and highlighted the role Irish diplomats have played in Middle Eastern crisis.

The latest incident comes in the wake of Taoiseach Simon Harris writing to the Attorney General to seek fresh legal advice on the trade agreement between the EU and Israel, after calling for the agreement to be suspended.

Mr Harris and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez earlier this year asked European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to review whether Tel Aviv was in breach of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is conditional on respect for human rights, given the vast civilian death toll in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Mr Martin said Ireland will cease purchases of Israeli military equipment while ongoing contracts will also be put under review.

The move makes Ireland the first EU country to cease defence purchases from Israel since the war started almost a year ago.

A march for Palestine takes place on Saturday in Dublin from the Garden of Remembrance to the Dáil, gathering from 1pm.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Garda have been contacted for comment on the graffiti incident.