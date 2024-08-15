‘It was like breathing again’: Afghans find new life in Ireland, three years on from Taliban’s takeover

“Those days, especially in August, felt like a nightmare. I was trapped in a black hole. I couldn’t ask for help from anyone. I couldn’t trust anyone,” Basira Paigham remembers.

The fear was overwhelming, not only from the Taliban but also from her community. As an Afghan LGBTQ+ activist, her very existence defied the strict, oppressive norms imposed by the new regime. “For me as a queer, it was too hard. Who I was, what I was, it was completely against religious people,” she says.

Three years ago in August 2021 the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, swiftly imposing a series of harsh restrictions, particularly targeting women’s rights and freedoms. These oppressive measures, which included severe limitations on education, employment and public life for women, triggered a mass exodus.

Basira (26), like other Afghans, fled Afghanistan and arrived in Ireland in October 2021, seeking safety and a chance to rebuild her life.

Growing up in a close-knit family in Kabul, Basira was forced to conceal her identity. “I lived in constant fear,” she recalls. “Even my family, who loved me dearly, would not have accepted my truth.”

Despite these challenges, she began her activism in Afghanistan, knowing the risks involved. Her work included organising underground support groups and using her writing to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

The Taliban’s return to power on August 15th, 2021 marked a significant escalation in the dangers faced by LGBT individuals. Reports from organisations such as Human Rights Watch highlight how the Taliban’s regime targets sexual minorities, enforcing brutal punishments that range from public humiliation to death. “We are not just being persecuted; we are being erased,” Basira said.

Faced with growing threats, Basira’s arrival in Dublin marked the beginning of a new chapter. “It was like breathing for the first time,” she says. “In Dublin, I found a community and a sense of belonging that I never thought possible.”

Upon her arrival in Ireland, Basira was placed in a refugee camp in Dungarvan. “After all the trauma of leaving my country, I tried my best to stay strong and build a new life in Ireland,” she says. She quickly found ways to contribute positively to her new community.

“I noticed that refugee kids were constantly playing the battlefield video game PUBG, so I asked the manager if I could tell stories and play movies for them,” Basira recalls. Her initiative was well received, with mothers praising her efforts to engage their children in positive activities.

However, Basira’s recognition by BBC in December 2021 as one of the 100 most influential women for her LGBTQ+ rights activism changed everything. The news went viral, and parents began to withdraw their children from her sessions, fearing she would teach them about homosexuality.

Basira Paigham was recognised by BBC in December 2021 as one of the 100 most influential women for her LGBTQ+ rights activism. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The backlash extended to social media, where Basira faced harassment and abuse. Even her family in Afghanistan faced severe repercussions, with her father and brother detained by the Taliban due to her activism.

Basira remains committed to her cause. “I came out. Even though it cost me dearly, I am ready to face any consequences for being honest and real,” she said.

Barialai Khoshhal (24), a photographer from Afghanistan, arrived in Ireland in October 2021, and after a year and a half, he was joyfully reunited with his family in Ireland. Reflecting on his time in Ireland, Khoshhal said, “Three years of life in Ireland was good, but my mind was in Afghanistan. Ireland is a very beautiful place, and I am happy to be here.”

In 2022 Barialai launched Citizens of Dublin – Portrait of a City, a project that captured Dublin’s diversity, including those with disabilities. Collaborating with the Open Doors Initiative and Photo Museum Ireland, Khoshhal used portraits and personal narratives shared via smartphones to offer a vivid portrayal of Dublin’s complex social fabric.

Barialai’s subsequent exhibition, Echoes of Home, which premiered at Dublin Castle in October 2023, further explores the Afghan experience in Ireland.

Barialai Khoshhal, an Afghan photographer, arrived in Ireland in August 2021 and is living in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Ali Yaqoobi (35), once a bookstore owner in Kabul, found refuge in Ireland in November 2021 through the community sponsorship programme.

“Ireland is a very beautiful place, I love it, and the Irish people have given me a lot of love,” Ali says.

In August 2023, marking two years since the Taliban’s return to power, Ali undertook a significant personal challenge to support those he left behind in Afghanistan. He cycled over 200km from Galway to Dublin to raise awareness and funds for Afghan families struggling with food insecurity.

Ali is planning another cycling journey, this time from Dublin to Northern Ireland on August 15th, 2024. This date holds symbolic significance as it coincides with the anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover.

Ali Yaqoobi arrived in Ireland in November 2021 through the community sponsorship programme and relocated to Galway. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

On September 28th, 2021, in direct response to the unfolding crisis, the Irish government introduced the Afghan Admission Programme (AAP), a humanitarian initiative designed to offer temporary Irish residence to Afghan nationals whose freedom or safety was imperilled. This programme, with an initial allocation of 500 places, aimed to provide a refuge for those at risk.

According to the Department of Justice, the AAP allowed Afghan nationals residing in Ireland since before September 1st, 2021, to apply for residency on behalf of up to four close family members. As of July 21st, 2024, approval has been given to 314 applications, benefiting 896 individuals. The Taoiseach confirmed on Wednesday that the government will also continue to provide refuge with a pledge to resettle 50 Afghan refugees in Ireland for both 2024 and 2025 through the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.