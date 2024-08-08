Deansgrange driving test centre has highest pass rate in Dublin

People who feel they have been tested unfairly can challenge the decision in an appeal to the District Court. Photograph: Getty Images

People taking the driving test at the Dún Laoghaire/Deansgrange test centre were more likely to pass than learners elsewhere in Dublin, figures for the first half of 2024 show.

National data on driving tests was provided to Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in response to a parliamentary question.

The figures show a wide variation in pass rates across the country.

The Dún Laoghaire/Deansgrange centre — which does category B car tests as well as motorcycle testing — was the only location in the capital where more than half of test candidates passed in the first six months of the year.

READ MORE

There was a success rate there of 52.8 per cent.

Charlestown in north Dublin — which only does car tests — had the lowest pass rate in the country with just 36.8 per cent of people passing.

The other pass rates among the eight test centres in the capital include Killester (37.3 per cent) and Mulhuddart’s Maple House centre (46.3 per cent).

The RSA said variations in pass rates at different centres can depend on several factors including the preparedness of candidates and the varying centre size.

Some centres conduct between 300 and 400 tests per week and others just 20 to 30 tests per month.

The RSA said national pass rate figures include truck and bus driver tests which have a higher pass rate and these tests are not conducted at all centres.

Three centres that test drivers of heavy goods vehicles and other commercial vehicles, rather than privately owned cars, topped the list overall. These were: Tralee, Co Kerry, with a pass rate of 91.4 per cent; Birr, Co Offaly (80.5 per cent); and Ballincollig, Co Cork (73 per cent).

The highest pass rate in the country for test centres that carry out category B car driving tests was O’Loughlin Gaels centre in Kilkenny at 68.4 per cent. Tests for some goods vehicles and buses are also conducted there.

Centres with lower pass rates countrywide included Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West, Co Limerick (42.2 per cent) and Wilton in Cork (44.4 per cent).

Test centres with higher pass rates included Monaghan (66.3 per cent) and Clifden Co Galway (65.7 per cent).

People who feel they have been tested unfairly can challenge the decision in an appeal to the District Court where, if a judge upholds the appeal, the person will be offered another test free of charge with a different tester.

The number of appeals is low.

Figures provided by the RSA show 13 appeal cases since 2019.

Six have resulted in rulings against the applicants, three have resulted in a successful appeal of the driving test result, two appeals have been withdrawn by the applicant and two cases have been adjourned by the court.

The RSA said all its tests “are operated in a fair manner and in accordance with the standard procedures for conducting a driving test”.