RTÉ register of external activities: Less than 1% involved payment over €10,000

RTÉ has said it has been prevented by the Data Protection Commission from revealing details of the outside activities and earnings of staff and contractors working at the broadcaster.

In a statistical report issued on Thursday, RTÉ revealed that in February and March this year it had approved 133 instances of external activity. It said in less than one per cent of these cases, the payment involved was greater than €10,000.

It said in 26 per cent of cases the payment involved was between €1 – €1,000; in 22 per cent of cases it ranged from €1,001 – €5,000 and in one- two per cent of cases it was between €5,001 – €10,000

The RTÉ report said that in half of all cases there was no payment or benefit involved.

RTÉ said it had asked the Government to change data protection legislation to allow it to publish details of outside earnings and activities of staff and contractors.

The broadcaster said that its register of external activities applied to all staff and contractors who were engaged in RTÉ's editorial output.

“Typically, it is on-air people who are asked by outside interests to undertake an external activity because of their public profile. However, it may arise that those in certain editorial roles (decision making roles, or with significant input into editorial decisions) may be asked to engage in an external activity, for example, editors, producers, etc, and in such cases this form will apply.”

RTÉ said its register of external activities commenced at the beginning of February 2024 and covered the period to the end of March.

RTÉ said it had initially planned to publish details on the identity of the person who received approval for external activity as well a brief description of what was involved and the amount received within specific pay bands.

However, it said that the Data Protection Commission had advised the broadcaster that in order to publish a public register containing such level of detail, “specific legal underpinning in the form of primary or secondary legislation will be required”.

It said the Commission also advised it would invoke its statutory powers, if publication of the level of details originally proposed had taken place in the absence of appropriate legislation.

“The Data Protection Commission has confirmed to RTÉ that it has no objection to the creation and compilation of the register of external activities for internal management purposes.”

It said that pending legislation, the Data Protection Commission had not raised concerns with a proposal from RTÉ to release a statistical summary of information arising from the operation of the register for the first quarter of the year.

RTÉ director general, Kevin Bakhurst said: “In order to provide greater transparency around external activities, it was my intention to publish details as announced previously. Over recent months, RTÉ revised the register of external activities to address various concerns but the Data Protection Commission is firmly of the view that specific legislative authority is required to publish the level of detail originally intended. RTÉ has made a written request to the Department (of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media) to proceed with legislation and we acknowledge the readiness of the Data Protection Commission to assist in this process.”

He said the operation of the register of external activities had not been impacted by the block on publication of the detailed information.

Mr Bakhurst said that staff and contractors were still required to provide the relevant information when seeking approval for an external activity.

“It is notable that half of all approved activities did not involve any payment or benefit. These are events where those working with RTÉ give freely of their time for charitable, sporting, community, academic and social reasons”, he said.