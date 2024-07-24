Defence Forces reservists to receive enhanced training for deployment abroad

Minister for Defence Micheál Martin at the launch of the Reserve Defence Forces Regeneration and Development Plan at Cathal Brugha Barracks. Photograph: Alan Betson

Defence Forces reservists, who are part-time and unpaid, will receive enhanced training so they can be deployed to trouble spots around the world with full-time members of the Army.

The promise of enhanced training and overseas deployment is now being made by Defence Forces senior management and the Government as it launches a drive to grow and transform the ailing Reserve Defence Force (RDF).

The Department of Defence said the RDF would become a force “that can seamlessly train, operate and deploy with the permanent Defence Forces, nationally and internationally”.

It is hoped that by offering better quality training, in more challenging areas, along with the chance to be deployed on a UN-sanctioned mission, it will attract high-quality candidates to the RDF and retain those already serving.

The RDF comprises the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve, with about 1,400 active members – one-third of its establishment strength. Though recruitment competitions can attract 1,000 applicants, many of these lose interest as the medical screening component of the application process has been beset with delays.

However, a new Air Corps Reserve is to be created and 400 members, across the RDF, are to be recruited by the end of the year, with plans to grow that in 2025 and beyond. While very small numbers of reservists have been deployed abroad, this is to be expanded and a “specialist Reserve” category is being created, to boost the skills and readiness for deployment.

Serving members of the Reserve Defence Forces at Cathal Brugha Barracks. Photograph: Alan Betson

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said his “key priority” was to modernise the Defence Forces and he believed “revitalising” the RDF was a “vital part of that transformation process”.

“Throughout their careers in the Defence Forces, each member of the Reserve will learn critical skill sets in leadership, management, task-orientated focus, working under pressure, teamwork, physical endurance and mental agility,” he said.

Furthermore, employers should be supportive of their employees who were members of the RDF as they too would gain from the skills they learned.

Mr Martin was speaking on Wednesday in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines, Dublin, at the launch of the Regeneration and Development Plan for the RDF. The revitalisation of the RDF was a key strategic objective arising from the report of the Commission on the Defence Forces.

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Leut Gen Seán Clancy said the launch of the plan to expand and modernise the RDF was “a significant initiative in the transformation of the Defence Forces”.

“Our vision for 2030 is that Óglaigh na hÉireann will be a joint, agile and fit-for-purpose military force, postured to defend our sovereignty, protect Irish citizens and secure Ireland’s interests,” he said.

Under the new plan for the RDF there would be “enhanced recruitment” while “concurrently implementing measures to retain personnel and build the effective strength”.

Reservists and Reserve units would be provided with the “appropriate resources to enable them to deliver enhanced military capabilities where and when required”.

Furthermore, special emphasis would be placed around integration and deployment of the RDF so they would “seamlessly train and deploy” at home and overseas with the Defence Forces.