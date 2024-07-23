Kamala Harris is a descendant of an Irish slave owner in Jamaica

Research by an Irish historian reveals the US vice-president had a slave-owning ancestor. Photograph: CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris has Irish roots but not in a way that she is likely to embrace.

Ms Harris is the daughter of Donald J Harris, who was born in Jamaica, and Shyamala Gopalan Harris from India.

Genealogical research carried out by Northern Irish historian Stephen McCracken reveals Ms Harris’s four-times-paternal-great-grandfather Hamilton Brown was born in Co Antrim in 1776, the year of the US Declaration of Independence.

Brown emigrated to Jamaica, then a British colony, and became an enthusiastic slave owner on the sugar plantations that were the mainstay of the island’s economy.

Brown opposed the abolition of slavery across the British Empire in 1832 and went to Antrim to replace his slaves with workers from his native county.

He gave his name to Brown Town in Jamaica, and he is buried in the interior of St Mark’s Anglican Church, which he built with his own money.

Ms Harris’s father, an emeritus professor of economics at Stanford University, acknowledged his family’s slave-owning past in his piece for a Jamaican newspaper in 2018. Curiously, his mother is called Finegan. President Joe Biden’s Irish ancestors are also called Finegan (Finnegan).

Donald Harris wrote: “My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town) and to my maternal grandmother Miss Iris (née Iris Finegan, farmer and educator, from Aenon Town and Inverness, ancestry unknown to me).

“The Harris name comes from my paternal grandfather Joseph Alexander Harris, landowner and agricultural ‘produce’ exporter (mostly pimento or all-spice), who died in 1939 one year after I was born and is buried in the church yard of the magnificent Anglican Church which Hamilton Brown built in Brown’s Town (and where, as a child, I learned the catechism, was baptised and confirmed, and served as an acolyte).”

The memorial to Hamilton Brown reads: ‘Sacred to the memory of HAMILTON BROWN Esq. Native of the County Antrim, Ireland, who departed this life on the 18th Sept 1843 in the 68th year of his age. He was the FOUNDER OF THIS TOWN. Was 22 years one of the Representatives for this parish in the Honourable. House of Assembly. His name will long be cherished.’

Ms Harris is on course to be the Democratic presidential candidate after enough party delegates pledged to endorse her, clearing her path to the nomination.

Ms Harris has become the party’s presumed nominee after US president Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election campaign on Sunday, following weeks of party acrimony and internal polls showed his support collapsing in a battle against Republican rival Donald Trump.