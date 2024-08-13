In Pictures: Team Ireland’s Olympic homecoming

Thousands of people attended the homecoming reception for Team Ireland on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Monday afternoon, following their return from the Paris Olympics.
The celebration, organised by Dublin City Council in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, was the first civic reception for Ireland’s most successful team at the Olympic Games.
Fans
Thousands of people gathered along Dublin’s main thoroughfare to celebrate the homecoming by Irish Olympians.
Ireland’s medallists
Fintan McCarthy, Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry, Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch and Rhys McClenaghan pose with their medals.
Hero
Kellie Harrington hugs 9-year-old Maisie Farrell during her homecoming.
On stage
Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch
Philip Doyle
Philip Doyle wears his gold medal for the men’s double sculls in rowing.
Fintan McCarthy
Fintan McCarthy wears his gold medal for the men’s lightweight double sculls in rowing.
Rhys McClenaghan
Rhys McClenaghan wears his gold medal for the men’s pommel horse.
Mona McSharry
Mona McSharry wears her bronze medal for women’s 100m breaststroke.
Daniel Wiffin
Daniel Wiffin wears his gold and bronze medals for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle.
Daire Lynch
Daire Lynch wears his gold medal for the men’s double sculls in rowing.
Track and field
Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Kelly McGrory.
Going for gold
Kellie Harrington with fans on Sean McDermott Street.
Home
Kellie Harrington happy to be home after securing her second Olympic gold medal.
