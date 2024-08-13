In Pictures: Team Ireland’s Olympic homecoming

Thousands of people attended the homecoming reception for Team Ireland on O’Connell Street in Dublin on Monday afternoon, following their return from the Paris Olympics.

The celebration, organised by Dublin City Council in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, was the first civic reception for Ireland’s most successful team at the Olympic Games.

Fans

Thousands of people gathered along Dublin’s main thoroughfare to celebrate the homecoming by Irish Olympians.

Thousands of people gathered along Dublin's main thoroughfare to celebrate the homecoming by Irish Olympians. Photgraph: Niall Carson/PA

Ireland’s medallists

Fintan McCarthy, Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry, Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch and Rhys McClenaghan pose with their medals.

Fintan McCarthy, Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry, Philip Doyle, Daire Lynch and Rhys McClenaghan pose with their medals on O'Connell Street in Dublin. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Hero

Kellie Harrington hugs 9-year-old Maisie Farrell during her homecoming.

Kellie Harrington hugs 9-year-old Maisie Farrell during her homecoming on Sean McDermott street in Dublin, after returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

On stage

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch with their bronze medals for the men's double schulls in rowing. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Philip Doyle

Philip Doyle wears his gold medal for the men’s double sculls in rowing.

Philip Doyle onstage during the homecoming event for Irish Olympic athletes. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Fintan McCarthy

Fintan McCarthy wears his gold medal for the men’s lightweight double sculls in rowing.

Ireland's Fintan McCarthy onstage during the homecoming event. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Rhys McClenaghan

Rhys McClenaghan wears his gold medal for the men’s pommel horse.

Rhys McClenaghan onstage during the homecoming event. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry wears her bronze medal for women’s 100m breaststroke.

Mona McSharry at the homecoming event. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Daniel Wiffin

Daniel Wiffin wears his gold and bronze medals for the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Daniel Wiffen on stage at the homecoming event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Daire Lynch

Daire Lynch wears his gold medal for the men’s double sculls in rowing.

Daire Lynch onstage during the homecoming event. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Track and field

Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Kelly McGrory.

Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Kelly McGrory onstage for the homecoming event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Going for gold

Kellie Harrington with fans on Sean McDermott Street.

Kellie Harrington holds her two gold medals during her homecoming on Sean McDermott street in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Home

Kellie Harrington happy to be home after securing her second Olympic gold medal.

Kellie Harrington wearing her two gold medals shows her emotion during her homecoming. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire