Man (50s) dies in workplace incident in Co Roscommon

A man in his 50s has died following a workplace accident in Co Roscommon on Thursday evening.
Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the incident at a premises in Frenchpark shortly after 7pm.
The man, who has been named locally as Pat McCrann, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Roscommon and a postmortem examination will take place.
Gardaí said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) had been notified and a file would be prepared for the coroner’s court.
The HSA said it was aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.
