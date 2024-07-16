Fantasy board game Dungeons and Dragons has positive mental health benefits, Irish study claims

The fantasy board game Dungeons and Dragons can support the mental health of its players, according to a study at University College Cork (UCC).

Dungeons and Dragons, better known to its fans as D&D, is a game which can be played remotely using Zoom or in person. It is a global phenomenon in which players invent fantasy characters for themselves.

Playing Dungeons and Dragons is an inherently social activity, requiring frequent group meetings for a period of months or years, and requiring creativity and collaboration from players.

The study carried out by researchers in the UCC School of Applied Psychology has been published in the International Journal of Role-Playing.

The game experienced a surge in popularity online during the Covid-19 pandemic. The study identified several key aspects that supported positive mental health, including escapism, exploration of self, creative expression, providing for others, social support and routine.

Study lead Orla Walsh said the benefits of escapism had a “positive impact on mental health. Players reported feeling a strong sense of control in-game during times when they felt they did not have control outside of the game.

“While many hobbies may allow for creative expression, D&D uniquely allows players to collaboratively build and inhabit worlds of their creation,” she said.

“The social support nurtured by playing D&D gives players emotional and social connection and offers them a space in which they can express themselves freely. While social support is a recognised benefit of many group activities, the collaborative storytelling aspect of D&D fosters a unique sense of camaraderie and shared experience among players.”

The study indicates that D&D has significant potential to be utilised in therapeutic setting, as players felt more comfortable exploring problems and practising skills in a space that was separate from the real-world.

Study participants reported benefits in everyday lives from playing the game including increased sense of autonomy and personal growth.

Dr Conor Linehan, UCC School of Applied Psychology, said: “This study found that D&D can bring a myriad of benefits for players. Although there are some clinicians and community groups that currently use role-playing games therapeutically, those groups are predominantly active in the United States. Our study suggests that a wider rolling out of such therapeutic role-playing groups may be of benefit in Ireland and across the globe, offering the great potential to support skills development, emotional exploration, problem solving and foster meaningful social connection.”

“The findings of this study have the potential to enhance our understanding of why D&D has proven successful in therapeutic settings. It provides a foundation for understanding how the game might be used as a tool in the future.”