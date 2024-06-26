Defence Forces member in diversity role was convicted of sexual offences

The former Defence Forces member convicted of the sexual charges was part of efforts by the Defence Forces to modernise the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps culture.

A former member of the Defence Forces who held a position helping to foster diversity across the services, was convicted of sexual offence charges.

This news comes after the public outcry surrounding a separate judgment involving Army Private Cathal Crotty, who received a suspended sentence for beating Natasha O’Brien (24) in Limerick two years ago.

The unrelated case of the former Defence Forces member convicted of the sexual offences arose after allegations were made while they were serving. The former member had a role in fostering diversity in the military.

They were not a senior member of personnel. Instead, they were among a very large group of Defence Forces members who have, down the years, taken on different duties to foster, and support, aspects of diversity across the military.

READ MORE

The member is no longer serving after leaving of their own volition before the case against them was advanced. The precise nature of the charges, including when and where the offences occurred, cannot be disclosed due to legal restrictions imposed on the case at the time. However, the case is not an historical one.

Restrictions imposed on such cases in the criminal courts – and similar processes, such as court martials run by the Defence Forces – are very common and are victim-based.

That level of protection is offered to victims in order that publicity during any criminal or military trial process would not deter them from making their complaints or later giving evidence against the accused person.

The former Defence Forces member convicted of the sexual charges was part of efforts by the Defence Forces to modernise the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps culture towards better serving members of diverse backgrounds.

In the more recent case that has emerged as a major issue for the Defence Forces, Ms O’Brien was beaten by Crotty, whom she had never met before, in Limerick city centre in 2022 after asking him to stop shouting the word “f****t” at other people on the street. Hours after the attack Crotty boasted to friends on Snapchat: “Two to put her down, two to put her out,” in reference to striking Ms O’Brien four times.

Crotty, a 22-year-old from Parkroe Heights, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, is still serving in the Defence Forces.

The Defence Forces has now commenced an internal process against Crotty that may lead to the termination of his military service.

However, it emerged in recent days, in The Irish Times, that a Naval Service member – Naval Petty Officer David O’Gorman – is still a member of the Defence Forces almost one year after he pleaded guilty to a violent attack on a former girlfriend that left one of her eyes permanently displaced.

O’Gorman, Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, a heavyweight boxer in the Defence Forces, pleaded guilty last summer to assault causing harm at a Limerick address in May 2020.

His sentence was suspended by Judge Tom O’Donnell, who also presided over the case of Crotty in Limerick last week.