Motorcyclist dies following collision with a car in west Cork

The collision between the motorbike and a car happened at about 11am on Monday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in which a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in west Cork on Monday morning.

The collision between the motorbike and a car happened just outside the Bandon Civic Amenity Recycling Centre at Knockavale, west of Bandon town at around 11am.

The motorcyclist was heading from Baxters Bridge on the Dunmanway Road out of Bandon towards the Clonakilty Road when he was in collision with a car driven by a woman in her 60s.

The emergency services were alerted and HSE paramedics attended to the casualty, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The man’s namewill not be released until all next of kin are notified.

It’s understood that the woman, who is from the Bandon area, wasn’t seriously injured in the collision but was badly shaken and was treated for shock by paramedics.

Gardaí in Bandon have appealed to any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200.

Monday’s incident has brought the total number of people killed on Ireland’s roads so far in 2024 to 90, up from 81 for the same period last year.