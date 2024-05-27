Traffic delays on Dublin-Belfast motorway after truck goes on fire

The scene of the fire on M1 near Donabate, north Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/X

Long traffic delays have been caused on the M1 motorway in north Co Dublin following a vehicle fire.

Images posted by Dublin Fire Brigade show the burnt out remains of a truck and an entire section of the road closed for emergency services.

Dublin Fire Brigade issued a social media notice on Monday afternoon that the fire was being dealt with but warned of traffic delays on the M1, the main eastern motorway connecting Dublin and Belfast.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) also warned of delays between Junction 4 at Donabate and Junction 5 at Balbriggan.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) at the scene of the M1 fire. Photograph: DFB/X

A large amount of waste from the damaged trailer was spread across a section of the motorway. A fire brigade foam tender and water tanker were dispatched to the scene and a teleporter and prime mover were used to help clear the scene.

“Our Manitou teleporter has been used to good effect to remove the burning waste so it can be extinguished and cooled,” they said on X.