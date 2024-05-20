Your top stories on Monday: Iranian president dies in crash; rise in number of children growing up in poverty

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performing at Croke Park, in Dublin last night. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister are among those found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after a search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iranian state media has reported.

The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war during which Mr Raisi (63), under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month.

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons performing at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Honan

The truth hurts for Donald Trump, especially when Bill Maher dishes it out: At 68, Bill Maher is still a thicket of thorns in Trump’s side, writes Maureen Dowd. He led the pack in 2015, taking the threat of Trump seriously. He led again in 2020, warning that Trump would not accept the results if he lost. And he predicts the same this time if Trump loses again – two grooms showing up at the altar on January 20th (which happens to be Maher’s birthday).

I’ve begged Virgin Media to restore my old service. I can’t record RTÉ and my phone won’t work: “On March 27th last, I elected to contact Virgin Media to review the monthly amount we were paying to cover TV and broadband,” Bernadette’s mail begins. “I had noted we were ‘out of contract’ and thought it was an appropriate time to review our household budget expenditure on services.”

Rent increases likely to accelerate as supply of new homes dries up, says property report: Rent increases are likely to accelerate as the supply of new homes that aided a recent easing dries up, hitting workers on average wages, according to a report by property website Daft.ie.

Xander Schauffele holds off Bryson DeChambeau to win US PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele didn’t buckle, not this time; not when it mattered most to him, writes Philip Reid. And the 30-year-old Californian – who remained calm and collected until overcome by emotion on the 18th green when reality struck home with a closing birdie – finally earned a breakthrough major in wire-to-wire fashion in the 106th US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Would prime minister Keir Starmer be good for Ireland? Listen | 22:16

