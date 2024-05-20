IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Iranian president dies in crash; rise in number of children growing up in poverty

Rent increases in Ireland are likely to accelerate as the supply of new homes dries up; Bruce Springsteen delivers blockbuster performance at Croke Park

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performing at Croke Park, in Dublin last night. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Mon May 20 2024 - 08:15

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash – state TV

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and the country’s foreign minister are among those found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after a search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, Iranian state media has reported.

The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war during which Mr Raisi (63), under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month.

Bruce Springsteen and Jake Clemons performing at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Honan

  • The truth hurts for Donald Trump, especially when Bill Maher dishes it out: At 68, Bill Maher is still a thicket of thorns in Trump’s side, writes Maureen Dowd. He led the pack in 2015, taking the threat of Trump seriously. He led again in 2020, warning that Trump would not accept the results if he lost. And he predicts the same this time if Trump loses again – two grooms showing up at the altar on January 20th (which happens to be Maher’s birthday).

  • Xander Schauffele holds off Bryson DeChambeau to win US PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele didn’t buckle, not this time; not when it mattered most to him, writes Philip Reid. And the 30-year-old Californian – who remained calm and collected until overcome by emotion on the 18th green when reality struck home with a closing birdie – finally earned a breakthrough major in wire-to-wire fashion in the 106th US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Podcast Highlights

Would prime minister Keir Starmer be good for Ireland?

Listen | 22:16

