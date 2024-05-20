Man’s body found after car goes into Co Donegal water

A man's body was found after a car went into the water at Buncrana Pier in Co Donegal. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man in his 80s has been discovered dead in a car in the water at Buncrana Pier in Co Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the vehicle in the water on Sunday at around 7.30am. Following a search-and-recovery operation, the car was pulled from the water.

The man was discovered dead inside the car, and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for a postmortem.

A technical examination of the scene at Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road was carried out on Sunday afternoon. All roads have now reopened to traffic, gardaí said.

READ MORE

They are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am on Sunday is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.