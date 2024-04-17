Your top stories on Wednesday: Irish spend more on alcohol at home than in pubs; public transport workers report death threats

Irish spending more on alcohol at home than in pubs as consumption drops
The decline in the number of pubs in the Republic over the almost 20 years to 2021 has been offset by the increase in the number of off-licences, with the number of each type of liquor licence reaching equivalence around 2021, according to the latest overview on alcohol consumption from the Health Research Board (HRB).
News
- Abortion reform unlikely before next general election: Ministers are set to discuss a new options paper for abortion law reform, but senior Government sources have warned that further change is unlikely before the next general election.
- Dublin fire brigade member charged with Boston rape held on $100,000 bail: Terence Crosbie, the Dublin fire brigade member charged with the rape of a woman in a Boston hotel after St Patrick’s weekend, was further held on a $100,000 cash bail order after appearing in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.
- Barrister investigating An Bord Pleanála asks witnesses to destroy copies of draft report: A senior barrister investigating “matters of concern” at An Bord Pleanála has asked witnesses to destroy electronic copies of her draft report after complaints about an apparent data breach.
- Bus, rail and Luas workers report death threats, and passenger cocaine and heroin use: Almost 75 per cent of bus and train drivers in Ireland witness drug abuse on public transport several times a month, members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications will be told on Wednesday.
World
- Irishman among seven selected for Trump hush-money jury: One of seven jurors selected in the Donald Trump hush-money criminal trial is originally from Ireland.
The Big Read
- Irish construction workers overseas: ‘Family is the only reason we are moving, but we can’t find somewhere to live’: The only thing pulling Patricia Morrison home to Ireland from London is her family. Such a move means contending with a dearth of rental properties in her native Co Mayo, a lack of local work opportunities and nine-month waiting list for a creche space.
Opinion
- Kathy Sheridan: Politics attracts some idiots and narcissists - but most are still driven by a desire to do good
- Michael McDowell: EU asylum pact is in danger of being rushed through without scrutiny
Business
- Is a personal loan the right choice for you?: Some people feel fine borrowing money, others have no choice and some are afraid to even open a letter from the bank simply advertising a new credit card, writes Brianna Parkins.
Sports
- IRFU ‘national’ contract system will continue to load the dice in Leinster’s favour: The IRFU’s central contract system is the core factor underlying the relative strength of Irish rugby.
Travel
- Soaking up the Mersey Beat on a trip to Liverpool: Whether it has been on your travel radar or not, no one could accuse Liverpool of being unsung. Music echoes through the streets and haunts the docks.
