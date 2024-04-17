Your top stories on Wednesday: Irish spend more on alcohol at home than in pubs; public transport workers report death threats

Greek actress Mary Mina holds the Olympic flame during a flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the ancient temple of Hera on the Olympia archeological site, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece. Photograph: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The decline in the number of pubs in the Republic over the almost 20 years to 2021 has been offset by the increase in the number of off-licences, with the number of each type of liquor licence reaching equivalence around 2021, according to the latest overview on alcohol consumption from the Health Research Board (HRB).

Irishman among seven selected for Trump hush-money jury: One of seven jurors selected in the Donald Trump hush-money criminal trial is originally from Ireland.

The Big Read

Patricia Morrison, a project manager working in the UK is looking at returning home to Co Mayo but is struggling to find somewhere to live, work and creche places for her two young children.

Irish construction workers overseas: ‘Family is the only reason we are moving, but we can’t find somewhere to live’: The only thing pulling Patricia Morrison home to Ireland from London is her family. Such a move means contending with a dearth of rental properties in her native Co Mayo, a lack of local work opportunities and nine-month waiting list for a creche space.

Is a personal loan the right choice for you?: Some people feel fine borrowing money, others have no choice and some are afraid to even open a letter from the bank simply advertising a new credit card, writes Brianna Parkins.

Soaking up the Mersey Beat on a trip to Liverpool: Whether it has been on your travel radar or not, no one could accuse Liverpool of being unsung. Music echoes through the streets and haunts the docks.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters