Man denies killing Sligo pensioner after entering home as trespasser

Tom Niland died on September 30th, 2023, more than 20 months after he suffered serious injuries.

A jury has been sworn at the Central Criminal Court to hear the trial of a man who denies unlawfully killing Tom Niland in Sligo.

Mr Niland (74) died on September 30th, 2023, more than 20 months after he suffered serious injuries following an alleged home invasion on January 18th, 2022.

John Irving, of Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing Mr Niland at Doonflynn, Skreen.

It is alleged that on January 18th, 2022, Mr Irving entered Mr Niland’s Doonflynn home as a trespasser and caused him serious harm. He is further alleged to have intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Mr Niland and to have falsely imprisoned him.

Mr Irving pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon swore a jury of eight women and four men to hear the trial, which the judge said is likely to last about two weeks.

The trial begins on Thursday.