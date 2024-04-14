Two officers and a motorist injured in police car collision in Newry

The injuries sustained in the crash are believed not to be life-threatening

Two police officers and a member of the public have been injured in a car collision in Newry.

They were taken to hospital following the two-vehicle crash on Fathom Road, shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.

The police vehicle had been responding to a separate incident when it collided with a car.

Inspector Jonathan Porter from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

READ MORE

“Everybody was transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.

“Our investigation is now under way to establish exactly what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101.”

All roads have now reopened. – PA