Orange and yellow wind warnings issued as Storm Kathleen set to hit Ireland

An orange wind warning has been issued for four counties on Saturday with Storm Kathleen set to hit the country.

The warning is in place for counties Cork, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 7am until 5pm.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping due to severe gusts.

A separate status yellow wind warning will be in operation for the entire country from 7am until 8pm on Saturday.

The national forecaster said Friday will be a mostly cloudy and blustery day with showers at first and more persistent spells of rain developing in the afternoon.

The rain will clear northwards later in the afternoon and evening, with some bright spells developing. Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain will spread northwards over Ireland on Friday night and it will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible.

Saturday morning will be very windy with strong, gusty southerly winds and widespread showers, some heavy. Winds will ease somewhat in the afternoon, but will continue fresh to strong and gusty. Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 15 degrees.

Saturday night will bring clear spells and scattered blustery showers. Sunday is expected to be bright and blustery with sunshine and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 12 degrees in strong southwest winds. Showers will mostly die out and winds will gradually ease on Sunday night.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest that the weather will continue to be unsettled for much of next week with spells of rain or showers spreading eastward across the country.