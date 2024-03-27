Metrolink plan is ‘seriously flawed’, says environmentalist and architect Duncan Stewart

Duncan Stewart said that the State should not pay for the Metrolink, but the airport authority and the airlines who would be the primary beneficiaries. Pictured is the proposed Metrolink Dublin Airport. Photograph: metrolink.ie

The €9.5 billion Metrolink rail project is exorbitantly expensive, carbon intensive, and “seriously flawed” environmentalist and architect Duncan Stewart has told An Bord Pleanála’s hearing on the line.

Mr Stewart, who presented RTÉ's long-running Eco Eye television programme until its discontinuation last year said Metrolink is a “stand-alone, inflexible” project which was incompatible with other rail systems.

“We believe Metrolink is incapable of addressing the critical mobility needs for Dublin citizens,” he said, “or enabling long distance commuters to switch from car journeys, commensurate with its huge budget”.

Mr Stewart who was last year awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin for his campaigning work in relation to climate change, was not scheduled to address the hearing but was introduced on the second last day of proceedings as part of the Association of Combined Residents Associations (ACRA) group.

READ MORE

The group is promoting a transport plan put forward by Tom Newton, who has been studying Dublin’s transport network since the 1960s.

[ State bodies clash over possible ‘destruction’ caused by St Stephen’s Green metro station ]

Mr Newton’s plan would replace the underground line with a Dart system which would run from Donabate to Glasnevin, serving Swords, Dublin Airport and Ballymun. It would connect with the Belfast line at Donabate as well as the Sligo line, and the rail network from Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford at Cross Guns Bridge in Glasnevin.

Mr Stewart said he supported this solution as an alternative to the underground which he said would generate carbon emissions “27 times greater” than a similar rail line running on the surface.

This was incompatible he said with Ireland’s commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

“The tunnel is one of our biggest problems. The embodied carbon emissions, that’s the amount of carbon produced by materials, by the energy used in the construction stage, and in the transport – the sheer scale of the Metrolink tunnel will generate massive embodied carbon emissions” he said.

The gauge of the metro rails was different to the rest of the country’s rail system, he said, which meant it could not integrate fully with the rail network, which meant it would not serve to take people out of their cars.

“The major issue we have the exorbitant and unprecedent budget required for TII [Transport Infrastructure Ireland] to develop the Metrolink project,” he said.

“We are deeply concerned about the colossal €9.5 billion cost envisaged for the Metrolink project. This unprecedented and disproportionate allocation of State funds in capital investment for the Metrolink for what we perceive is an exceptionally costly carbon intensive project, which in our opinion, is the most crucial issue to be considered by An Bord Pleanála.

[ Metrolink is going to cost a fortune, but perhaps we have got the infrastructure costs we deserve ]

Mr Stewart said he did not believe the project should go ahead, due to the environmental concerns and incompatibility with existing rail lines. However if it did, the State should not pay for it, but the airport authority and the airlines who would be the primary beneficiaries he said.

“I personally think the project is seriously flawed and I’m sorry to have to say that.”

Dr Ronan Hallissey, representing TII said the tunnel would have to be “much larger” if it was to be redesigned to accommodate the gauge of the heavy rail network. Also, for operational reasons it would not be feasible to allow trains from Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford to use the tunnel, he.

Dr Avril Challoner, an environmental specialist engaged by TII said the Metrolink was a “gold star” project in terms of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, and once operational 100 per cent of its energy use would be form renewable sources.