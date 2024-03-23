Status yellow warning as sunshine to give way to showery conditions with isolated thunderstorms

Showers will persist in northern parts but it’ll become drier elsewhere this afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Co Kerry from Sunday evening.

The warning will come into effect from 7pm on Sunday and remain in place until 10am on Monday.

Met Éireann has warned of the possibility of heavy rain and localised flooding in some areas. Road users are also asked to be conscious of the possibility of poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.

Met Éireann has indicated the breezy and blustery on Saturday afternoon will turn to widespread showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will persist in northern parts but it’ll become drier elsewhere this afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees are expected, though northwest winds will make it feel colder.

It will stay breezy for a time on Saturday with clear spells and further scattered showers. However, the showers will tend to die away overnight and the moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds will ease. Cloud will start to increase into the southwest and West later in the night, with rain moving into coastal parts of Kerry. The temperatures will drop to between 0 to 5 degrees, with some frost likely.

It will be dry in many areas for a time on Sunday with some spells of sunshine in the midlands, north and east. However, cloud will be building in from the West, with rain slowly spreading up from the southwest into the rest of Munster, Connacht and parts of south Leinster through the morning and afternoon.

The rain will then gradually extend north-eastward to most parts in the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 8 to 11 degrees.

Sunday night will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some of that heavy, especially in the West and southwest, with the likelihood of some localised flooding. There will be some hill and coastal mist and fog too with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Meanwhile, it looks set to be mostly cloudy on Monday with outbreaks of rain. Some heavy falls are possible with the chance of some spot flooding. It’s likely to become drier in the southwest though, with some bright spells possible. Highest temperatures will be between 7 to 10 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, though the rain is expected to ease overnight. Temperatures will drop to between 4 to 6 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day. It will be a little drier overall but there will still be some outbreaks of rain. Heavier and more persistent rain is likely to push up into southern and southwestern parts in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

It is likely that rain will spread north-eastward on Tuesday night, some of it heavy with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy for a time, with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. It looks like the rain will tend to clear northwards through the day, with some bright or sunny spells following on from the south. Plenty of showers will follow too though, some heavy, with the likelihood of hail and the possibility of thunder too. Highest temperatures of between 7 to 9 degrees are expected.

Wednesday night will bring further showers, some heavy and of hail, though they’re likely to become isolated overnight with long dry spells developing. Lowest temperatures are expected to be between -2 to +2 degrees with some frost and ice forming as winds ease.

It looks set to stay unsettled for the remainder of next week and into the Easter weekend with further showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times.