Men on horseback cause traffic disruption at protest in Coolock

Demonstrators in Coolock on horseback on Wednesday night. Photograph: The Irish Times

Men on horseback joined a protest which caused significant traffic disruptions on Wednesday evening in Coolock, Dublin.

Protesters blocked the Malahide Road at the Greencastle Road junction leaving some drivers at a standstill for more than 30 minutes, following the circulation of an email purporting to be from the Department of Integration regarding asylum accommodation in the area.

Shortly before 7pm, men on horseback initially stood behind protesters before riding across and down the Malahide Road, causing traffic from the city centre to back up significantly.

Sections of the road were closed by gardaí while traffic heading to and from the city centre was diverted. Members of the public order unit were on standby at the scene.

The protest was initially staged at a former factory site nearby where protesters claimed 1,000 asylum seekers were due to be accommodated.

It is the third consecutive day in which a protest has been held at the site.

A screenshot of an email purporting to be from the Department of Integration was circulating on social media advising local representatives that it is considering an offer for the use of the former warehouse.

Another protestor on horseback in Coolock on Wednesday night. Photograph: The Irish Times

“The proposal is for modular units placed inside the warehouse, providing mixed-use accommodation for families, couples, single adult males and single adult females,” it reads.

The email states that international protection applicants would be accommodated on a gradual basis and an estimated 500 people may be housed there.

The Department of Integration has been asked for comment concerning the site and the email’s legitimacy.

Gardaí remained at the scene shortly after 9pm along with about 50 protesters who returned to the main road in front of the factory site.

The men riding horses left the scene soon after diversions were put in place while traffic continues to be diverted from the closed roads.

No arrests have been made and there were no reports of any incidents, according to the Garda Press Office.