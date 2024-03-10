Roscrea faces many challenges but none caused by asylum seekers, anti-racism vigil hears

The decision to convert Racket Hall, a former hotel, into accommodation for asylum seekers led to protests in Roscrea in January. Photograph: Google Streetview

Roscrea is facing many challenges but none of them are caused by people seeking refuge from war and oppression, an anti-racism vigil held in the town over the weekend has heard.

Siptu organiser Pat McCabe told the vigil, organised by the Tipperary Anti-racism Network, that the decision to convert the town’s only hotel, Racket Hall, for use as accommodation for international protection applicants earlier this year had led to anti-migrant sentiment.

“The announcement about Racket Hall sparked a conversation and fear among some that led them to fall back on slogans resonating with fear rather than fact – ‘Roscrea is Full’, ‘Stop Changing Our Culture’, phrases that were tossed about, creating a narrative that doesn’t reflect the town we know,” he said.

Mr McCabe said Roscrea had always been a place of welcome and opportunity but, like many other towns in Ireland’s heartlands, it was no stranger to hardship with the ravages of the financial crash, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis all posing challenges for people.

“None of these crises are caused by people seeking refuge from war, famine and persecution in their own native lands,” he said. “Allegations, rumour and supposition, unsupported by any evidence, of antisocial or criminal behaviour by people of whatever country of origin living in Roscrea cannot be allowed to gain credence. These rumours are rooted in fear and insularity.”

But, he said, Roscrea, which was built on an ancient main road from Limerick to Dublin, was not an insular place but rather a place based on hospitality that has always welcomed newcomers, as shown by the great work done by Roscrea people in welcoming those fleeing war and persecution.

“It is evidenced by the great work being done at Corville House by Roscrea people in helping to assist and integrate people seeking a safe home for themselves and their children. They’re not here to take from us – they’re here to join our community and contribute to wider society.”

Mr McCabe told the vigil, attended by more than 60 people, that some want to divide the local community and were using fear over people’s colour and country of origin to try to achieve that goal because they had nothing else to offer in terms of addressing Roscrea’s needs.

“Roscrea’s needs are real and pressing, and so it’s not enough to just shout about it and it is so wrong to scream about it at migrant children. There is work to be done, and the gaps in provision of education, health, transport, for example, must be identified and addressed as a top priority,” he said.

“Camping out and burning braziers outside what is now a home for people seeking safety and freedom from fear helps nobody. It is a form of intimidation, whether aimed at children or, the horrible term ‘men of fighting age’, that betrays our moral compass.

“It has achieved nothing. It has served only to harm our community in the eyes of others and to chill its heart. It has divided people, brought hate into the community, and stifled the simple everyday interactions that are the lifeblood of Roscrea.”

Mr McCabe said that Roscrea was now seen as a racist place on social media, which was why the vigil was not just about a moment of silent reflection but also a statement by residents and public representatives in Co Tipperary that anti-migrant sentiments do not reflect the place or its people.

“We are here to show that is not the case. It’s time now for our community to come together, to tackle the real work of improving this town for everyone, and to show that Roscrea can set an example and chart a path for other communities to follow. Today’s vigil is the first step.”

