Stardust inquests: Jury urged to return unlawful killing verdicts as they hear closing arguments

The jury in the Stardust inquests has been urged to return a verdict of unlawful killing in the deaths of 48 people in a fire in the nightclub in 1981.

Michael O’Higgins SC began closing statements on Thursday at Dublin Coroner’s Court where inquests have been under way since last April into the deaths of the 48, aged 16 to 27, as result of an inferno at the north Dublin nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

Addressing the jury on day 110 of hearings, Mr O’Higgins, acting for families of 10 of the dead, said it had been “a long road” to the point of closing arguments.

“I am here on behalf of the families that I represent to appraise you and make submissions ... and I will be asking you to consider that you should bring in a verdict of unlawful killing.”

READ MORE

Mr O’Higgins, leading one of five legal teams representing families of the deceased, said others would speak to issues including the role in the deaths of flammable carpet tiles that lined the Stardust’s internal walls, the condition of fire exits on the night and the lack of training of Stardust staff for an emergency such as a fire.

The jury would have to look at what happened in the Stardust, examine the evidence and apply “the test” as to whether there had been a “failure, to a very high degree, to observe such a course of action as experience showed to be necessary, if substantial injury to others was to be avoided”.

If these failures amounted to “a substantial cause of the death ... you are entitled to bring in a verdict of unlawful killing”, he said.

Failures by management included locking exit doors; draping chains over exits’ panic bars; sealing shut toilet windows with metal sheets welded to the inside frames; failure to train staff in the event of an emergency; insufficient door staff; and failure to engage suitably qualified people to oversee the conversion of a former food-processing factory in Artane into a nightclub. These “failures” were in contravention of the 1934 bylaws on fire safety for places of public resort in force at the time, said Mr O’Higgins.

The “credibility” of Eamon Butterly, former manager of the Stardust who appeared at the inquests over eight days in September was “shredded beyond redemption”, said Mr O’Higgins, due to contradictions in his evidence.

Reflecting on why the inquests had happened more than 40 years since the disaster, he said the answer was “in the first instance, women.

“Mothers, daughters, siblings. Women possessed of indomitable spirit. Christina Keegan, who lost her daughters Martina (16) and Mary (19) ... Brigid McDermott aged 87 who lost her daughter Marcella (16), her son George (18), her son William (22).” He referenced Gertrude Barrett, whose son Michael (17) was killed and who presented the first pen portrait to the inquests in April 2023.

[ Read the pen portraits of each of the 48 people killed in the 1981 Stardust fire here ]

He quoted Mrs Barrett’s description of the impact on the blaze on her family, when she said: “As a family we will never recover from the trauma of the fire. It leaves you feeling helpless, numb, disconnected. It caused untold stress and anxiety. Although we have learned to live with it and it live with us, this is how it will be until we take our last breath. All of this has been compounded by a 40-year fight for justice ... I should have never had had to fight for justice for Michael. Never.”