Man (20s) dies in two-vehicle road crash in Co Louth

A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Co Louth.

The collision occurred on the R169 in Collon at about noon.

Although emergency services attended the scene, the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the second car, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for assessment.

On Monday night, gardaí said the road at the scene has been closed for forensic examination and diversions were in place.

The local coroner was notified and a postmortem examination is due to be arranged.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and have requested anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the crash to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda station at (041) 687 1130, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any station.