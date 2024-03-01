Friends and family at the funeral of homeless woman Ann Delaney at St Abban’s Church, Doonane, Co Laois on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The isolated country church in Doonane, Co Laois, is a long way from a cold pavement in Dublin city centre.

Ann Delaney took her last journey home in the company of her friends and family. She was alone when she was found unresponsive at the spot beside Tesco on Aungier Street that had been her home for the last few months of her life. She died in St James’s Hospital on Sunday.

Her funeral Mass at St Abban’s Church heard about her kindness, concern for others, sense of fun and love of music. The packed congregation heard from family friend Fr Jimmy O’Reilly about how Ms Delaney had been an excellent nurse who combined her love of the profession with a desire to travel. She travelled and worked in Australia, Guernsey in the Channel Islands and England, before returning to Ireland.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Putin threatens West with nuclear war: Vladimir Putin has said that western support for Ukraine risks triggering a global war, in his most explicit threat to use nuclear weapons since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Business Interview

Aimee Connolly, owner of Sculpted by Aimee, in her store on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Sculpted boss Aimee Connolly: ‘I have been surrounded by girl power for as long as I know’: The luxury of a high street presence is one reserved increasingly for big multinational chains and a select few with deep pockets. Headlines about rising commercial vacancy rates and companies closing up physical stores have grown ever more prevalent since the pandemic.

Top Sports news

Daniel Wiffen’s Olympic ambitions: ‘I feel like I can say every day that I want gold’: When the photoshoot is over and Daniel Wiffen walks into the room, the first striking impression is his physique. Spidery lean lower limbs, impossibly thin waist, then this terrific upper torso which seems to sprout up in almost freakish proportion to the rest of his body.

Picture of the Day

Injured Palestinians receive medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks, killing more than 100. Photograph: Getty

Emer McLysaght: The Government has made a dog’s dinner of the whole referendum thing, no?: I was wearing my school uniform the first time I voted. Eighteen and a half, no doubt sweating in a double layer of 15 denier maroon tights – visible leg skin or socks of any description were reputation enders – and in the middle of my Leaving Cert.

In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry

READ MORE

Why not try our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters