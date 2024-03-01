IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: Mourners hear homeless woman was excellent nurse; global carbon emissions near peak

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Michael D Higgins in hospital, lawyers call for No vote, and Marc Godart evicts tenants

Friends and family at the funeral of homeless woman Ann Delaney at St Abban’s Church, Doonane, Co Laois on Thursday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Fri Mar 1 2024 - 08:09
Homeless woman who died in Dublin was kind and an excellent nurse, mourners hear

The isolated country church in Doonane, Co Laois, is a long way from a cold pavement in Dublin city centre.

Ann Delaney took her last journey home in the company of her friends and family. She was alone when she was found unresponsive at the spot beside Tesco on Aungier Street that had been her home for the last few months of her life. She died in St James’s Hospital on Sunday.

Her funeral Mass at St Abban’s Church heard about her kindness, concern for others, sense of fun and love of music. The packed congregation heard from family friend Fr Jimmy O’Reilly about how Ms Delaney had been an excellent nurse who combined her love of the profession with a desire to travel. She travelled and worked in Australia, Guernsey in the Channel Islands and England, before returning to Ireland.

Aimee Connolly, owner of Sculpted by Aimee, in her store on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

  • Sculpted boss Aimee Connolly: ‘I have been surrounded by girl power for as long as I know’: The luxury of a high street presence is one reserved increasingly for big multinational chains and a select few with deep pockets. Headlines about rising commercial vacancy rates and companies closing up physical stores have grown ever more prevalent since the pandemic.

Injured Palestinians receive medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks, killing more than 100. Photograph: Getty

In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry

