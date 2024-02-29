President Michael D Higgins to remain in hospital overnight after tests

President Michael D Higgins will remain in hospital overnight after he was admitted on Thursday evening, having complained of feeling unwell.

An ambulance was sent to Áras an Uachtaráin, and the President (82) was assessed by paramedics.

It is understood his condition is not believed to be serious and he was taken to hospital as a precaution on foot of medical advice.

A source said the President was feeling unwell on Thursday evening, and he was examined in the Áras by a medical team. It is understood he is now feeling well but has been brought to hospital for precautionary tests.

He had a number of engagements throughout the day, and in recent days. He was at the presentation of the Volta award to film-maker Steve McQueen on Wednesday evening as part of the Dublin Film Festival, and he was at the Irish Folk Awards on Tuesday.

He also attended Ireland’s Six Nations match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

A statement from Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday night confirmed that “having felt unwell, President Michael D Higgins was this evening brought to hospital for precautionary tests”.

“The President was initially assessed at Áras an Uachtaráin where no immediate concerns were identified but a decision was made to proceed to hospital in order to undergo tests, the initial results of which have been positive.

“The President, who will remain in hospital overnight, is in excellent spirits and has thanked the medical staff for the care he has received.”