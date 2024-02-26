Kerry death: Postmortem to be carried out on body of man (83) who died of gunshot wound

Gardai pictured at Castlemaine, County Kerry where the body of Patrick O’Mahony senior was discovered on Sunday morning. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

The results of a postmortem on the body of a man in his 80s, discovered outside his home in Castlemaine, Co Kerry, will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the discovery on Sunday morning of the body of Patrick O’Mahony snr who died of a gunshot wound.

A Garda cordon was erected around the house where Mr O’Mahony’s remains were found and was undergoing a forensic examination as part of a major Garda investigation now underway into the death.

It was unclear if there was third party involvement in the fatal shot being discharged and, if so, if that was intentional. However, gardaí are continuing to investigate and believe the results of the postmortem should resolve unanswered questions about the death.

READ MORE

The body of the 83-year-old, who was well known for selling sporting guns and accessories, was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry Tralee where the postmortem will take place later on Monday.

Mr O’Mahony, a widower, lived alone around three miles from the village of Castlemaine on the Tralee side. He was seen socialising on Saturday with another man.

Both the State Pathologist and the coroner have been notified of the death and the scene at the man’s house remains preserved.

Fr Danny Broderick, moderator of Castlemaine parish, said wonderful neighbours and friends would be supporting the family today.

“Castlmaine was always a lovely parish; it stretches all the way from Ballyfinnane to Keel. There are some great neighbours and friends there. A good decent community,” he said.

People will be very upset, Fr Broderick acknowledged, as the death is a big shock and a talking point.

“But there’s no doubt the community will be supporting the family,” the priest said on Radio Kerry this morning.