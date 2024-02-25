Gardaí investigating after body of elderly man found in Co Kerry

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body in Castlemaine, Co Kerry, on Sunday.
Gardaí were called to a residence in the Castlemaine area on Sunday morning, where the body of a man in his 80s was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.
The scene was preserved for technical examination and both the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.
The results of a postmortem examination will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation, the Garda Press Office said in a statement.
No further information is available at this time.
