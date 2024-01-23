Storm Jocelyn Live

Storm Jocelyn to bring severe and damaging gusts as thousands without power following Storm Isha

Status orange warnings issued for three counties as latest storm is forecast to bring severe and damaging winds

Storm Jocelyn, is forecast to hit Ireland today, bringing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Storm Jocelyn is set to hit Ireland later today, bringing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts. Image: windy.com

Shauna Bowers's face
Shauna Bowers
Tue Jan 23 2024 - 06:49
06:45

Storm Jocelyn is forecast to pass the northwest of Ireland today, bringing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Orange-level wind warnings will be in place for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway and yellow wind warnings in Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon

Met Éireann said Storm Jocelyn will result in very difficult travelling conditions due to fallen trees and power lines and further damage to buildings weakened in Storm Isha.

Main points

  • Donegal, Mayo, Galway will have orange-level wind warnings from this evening
  • Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon will have yellow wind warnings
  • Met Éireann says Storm Jocelyn will result in very difficult travelling conditions
  • Some 235,000 homes across the State lost power due to Storm Isha
  • Three people died in road crashes during Storm Isha
06:50
06:26

A status orange level warning will be in place for Donegal from 6pm on Tuesday evening to 2am on Wednesday morning.

A similar orange warning is in place for Galway and Mayo from 6pm on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn follows in the path of Storm Aisha, which brought severe winds to counties along the western seaboard on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Three people died in road crashes across the island during Storm Isha while more than 200,000 properties were left without power.

Storm Jocelyn. Image: Met Éireann

The counties and sea areas covered by Met Éireann's status yellow and status orange wind warnings, issued in advance of the arrival of Storm Jocelyn. Image: The Irish Times/PA

Weather EventsStorm IshaMet ÉireannESBESB NetworksDonegalMayoGalway