Storm Jocelyn to bring severe and damaging gusts as thousands without power following Storm Isha

Storm Jocelyn is forecast to pass the northwest of Ireland today, bringing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Orange-level wind warnings will be in place for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway and yellow wind warnings in Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon

Met Éireann said Storm Jocelyn will result in very difficult travelling conditions due to fallen trees and power lines and further damage to buildings weakened in Storm Isha.

Main points

Donegal, Mayo, Galway will have orange-level wind warnings from this evening

Leitrim, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon will have yellow wind warnings

Met Éireann says Storm Jocelyn will result in very difficult travelling conditions

Some 235,000 homes across the State lost power due to Storm Isha

Three people died in road crashes during Storm Isha

A status orange level warning will be in place for Donegal from 6pm on Tuesday evening to 2am on Wednesday morning.

A similar orange warning is in place for Galway and Mayo from 6pm on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday.

Storm Jocelyn follows in the path of Storm Aisha, which brought severe winds to counties along the western seaboard on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Three people died in road crashes across the island during Storm Isha while more than 200,000 properties were left without power.