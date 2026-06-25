World Cup standings: Who has qualified, who needs what, and the third-place race

Jude Bellingham and England will advance to the last 32 of the World Cup if they avoid a heavy defeat against Panama in their last game in Group L. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

How does qualification from the group phase work ?

The top two teams from each of the 12 groups advance to the Round of 32. They will be joined by eight of the 12 teams who finish third in the groups.

Within each group, if two of more teams end up level on points the new Fifa tie-breaker criteria will apply. The new method separates teams based on the following order: head-to-head points; head-to-head goal difference; head-to-head goals scored; overall goal difference; overall goals scored; team conduct score (disciplinary record); Fifa world ranking.

However, with only four teams in each group here, it’s likely any tie-breaker situations will only involve two teams. That means head-to-head results, and failing that, overall goal difference will be enough to decide who takes the higher spot.

How will the third-place ranking work?

The 12 third-place teams will be ranked after all the group games have finished to determine which eight will go on to the Round of 32.

They are ranked on the basis of their points haul from their three group games, goal difference, goals scored, conduct and Fifa ranking.

Who have qualified at this stage?

Three groups have wrapped up in their entirety, so we know their first- and second-place qualifiers. They are: Mexico and South Africa (first and second in Group A); Switzerland and Canada (first and second in Group B); Brazil and Morocco (first and second in Group C).

We also know some of the qualifiers from groups that aren’t complete yet, as they’ve already done enough to secure either first or second place regardless of what happens in their group’s final set of fixtures. They are: USA (Group D), Germany (Group E), France, Norway (both Group I), Argentina (Group J) and Colombia (Group K).

Bosnia and Herzegovina are the first third-place team to know they’re through as, with four points, they are certain to be among the best eight third-place finishers.

And who will be going home at the end of the group stages?

Three certain departures are the teams who finished last in the groups that have concluded: Czech Republic (Group A), Qatar (Group B) and Haiti (Group C).

And then, on account of group permutations, we know there’s nothing Turkey (Group D), Tunisia (Group F), Jordan (Group J) or Panama (Group L) can do to change their fate in their last remaining outings.

Current group standings

Group A – Completed

Mexico, 9 points (qualified)

South Africa, 4 points (qualified)

South Korea, 3 points

Czech Republic, 1 point (eliminated)

Group B – Completed

Switzerland, 7 points (qualified)

Canada, 4 points (qualified)

Bosnia & Herzegovina, 4 points (qualified)

Qatar, 1 point (eliminated)

Brazil and Morocco lock in their spots in the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 32 🔐#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Group C – Completed

Brazil, 7 points (qualified)

Morocco, 7 points (qualified)

Scotland, 3 points

Haiti, 0 points (eliminated)

Group D – Ongoing

USA, 6 points (qualified)

Australia, 3 points

Paraguay, 3 points

Turkey, 0 points (eliminated)

Fixtures remaining: Paraguay v Australia, Turkey v USA (Friday, 3am)

If Australia avoid defeat against Paraguay, they’re through. Paraguay need a win to be certain of qualifying, while a draw would put them in the mix for a third-place spot.

Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer celebrate Germany's 2-1 over Ivory Coast, which secured their passage to the last 32. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Group E – Ongoing

Germany, 6 points (qualified)

Ivory Coast, 3 points

Ecuador, 1 point

Curaçao, 1 point

Fixtures remaining: Ecuador v Germany, Curaçao v Ivory Coast (Thursday, 9pm)

A draw against Curaçao will be enough for Ivory Coast to progress.

For Curaçao to be in with a chance of qualifying as a third-place finisher, they’d need to beat Ivory Coast and for Germany to avoid defeat to Ecuador.

Ecuador need a win against Germany and for Curacao to beat Ivory Coast if they are to finish third.

Group F – Ongoing

Netherlands, 4 points

Japan, 4 points

Sweden, 3 points

Tunisia, 0 points (eliminated)

Fixtures remaining: Japan v Sweden, Tunisia v Netherlands (Friday, midnight)

A draw against Tunisia would be enough to see the Netherlands through, as is the case for Japan in their game against Sweden.

Sweden know a win will guarantee them a place in the knockout stages, but they would finish third in the event of a draw or defeat, so could still qualify that way.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt need a win or draw against Iran to be sure of progressing in the World Cup. Photograph: Bib Frid/EPA

Group G – Ongoing

Egypt, 4 points

Iran, 2 points

Belgium, 2 points

New Zealand, 1 point

Fixtures remaining: New Zealand v Belgium, Egypt v Iran (Saturday, 4am)

A win or a draw against Iran will guarantee Egypt a spot in the next round, whereas only a win will do for Iran to advance.

A win against New Zealand would also make certain a place in the Round of 32 for Belgium, while the Kiwis need to beat Belgium and for Iran to lose or draw to Egypt in order to have a chance of qualifying as a third-place finisher.

Group H – Ongoing

Spain, 4 points

Uruguay, 2 points

Cape Verde, 2 points

Saudi Arabia, 1 point

Fixtures remaining: Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, Uruguay v Spain (Saturday, 1am)

Spain just need to avoid defeat against Uruguay and they’re through. A defeat would put them third if Cape Verde also beat Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay can guarantee a last-32 place with a win, while a draw would leave them with a slim chance of a third-place qualifying spot.

Cape Verde progress if they beat Saudi Arabia, while a draw would put them in the third-place race. Saudi Arabia need to beat Cape Verde to have at least a third-place route, such a win would put them in second place if Uruguay failed to beat Spain.

All smiles for Kylian Mbappé, who has helped confirm France's progress to the last 32 of the World Cup already. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Group I – Ongoing

France, 6 points (qualified)

Norway, 6 points (qualified)

Senegal, 0 points

Iraq, 0 points

Fixtures remaining: Norway v France, Senegal v Iraq (Friday, 8pm)

Senegal and Iraq face each other both knowing they must win to stand any chance of progressing as one as a third-place team, but even at that, the odds would be against them squeezing into the top eight.

Group J – Ongoing

Argentina, 6 points (qualified)

Austria, 3 points

Algeria, 3 points

Jordan, 0 points (eliminated)

Fixtures remaining: Jordan v Argentina, Algeria v Austria (Sunday, 3am)

A win for either Austria or Algeria when they meet would earn the victor automatic qualification alongside Argentina, while a draw would see the tie-breaker criteria implemented, Austria currently with the advantage in terms of overall goal difference.

If there’s a loser in that game, the defeated side are unlike to reach the Round of 32 but a draw could be enough for them.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal would advance as group winners if they beat Colombia. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Group K – Ongoing

Colombia, 6 points (qualified)

Portugal, 4 points

DR Congo, 1 point

Uzbekistan, 0 points

Fixtures remaining: Colombia v Portugal, DR Congo v Uzbekistan (Sunday, 12.30am)

Portugal will automatically progress if they avoid losing to already-qualified Colombia. A defeat could still see them finish second, and a third-place finish is the worst-case scenario.

DR Congo need to beat Uzbekistan to have any chance at staying in the tournament, while even a win for their opponents is unlikely to be enough to get them to the knockout stages. A draw will help neither.

Group L – Ongoing

England, 4 points

Ghana, 4 points

Croatia, 3 points

Panama, 0 points (eliminated)

Fixtures remaining: Panama v England, Croatia v Ghana (Saturday, 10pm)

England are through if they win or draw again Panama, as is the case for Ghana against Croatia.

Croatia can qualify with a win over Ghana and would still be in with a third-place shout if they managed a draw. – The Guardian