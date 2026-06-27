Ireland seeks EU money to keep Aughinish Alumina open

The loss of Russian sales would leave Aughinish with large losses, reducing scope for a trade sale to another metals company and, as a result, prompting reluctant discussion in Dublin about State control. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Government is set to press Brussels for money to keep Aughinish Alumina open for European industry if war sanctions against the company’s Russian owners lead to the business coming under State control.

The prospect of a European Union financial lifeline being sought to keep the Co Limerick operation going is one of several options in the frame as Irish officials grapple with the possibility of nationalising the company, which has a staff of 459.

The Shannon estuary plant is under threat from EU measures to block large exports of alumina to Russia. There is concern about the material being used in aluminium for missiles, tanks and aircraft in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s four-year war on Ukraine.

Aughinish is also a critical supplier for European manufacturing, the aviation and automotive sectors in particular, presenting risk for EU industries if sanctions lead to the Irish business being stood down by its Russian shareholders.

The loss of Russian sales would leave Aughinish with large losses, reducing scope for a trade sale to another metals company and, as a result, prompting reluctant discussion in Dublin about State control.

This is seen as something that cannot be undertaken without support from Brussels, with officials in Dublin insisting EU financial aid would be a prerequisite for steps primarily aimed at supporting European industry.

The need for alumina in Ireland is negligible, said one person involved in the discussions.

Another question would surround securing a new supply of bauxite – the raw ore used to produce alumina – if the current owners stop deliveries to Aughinish from their mines in Guinea. This possibility has emerged as a major concern in recent times, a second person briefed on the issues said.

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The attitude in Brussels to the matter remains unclear. But the future of Aughinish is likely to feature in talks with European partners when Ireland’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union begins next week.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit Cork next Friday for a meeting of the college of 27 EU commissioners.

The meetings come as the Department of Enterprise investigates Russian exports from Aughinish’s plant.

That inquiry, now nearing completion, was triggered by disclosures in The Irish Times that alumina from Ireland is sent to smelters making aluminium for the Russian military industry. Russia has waged full-scale war on Ukraine since February 2022.

Senior Irish and European figures are working on the basis that the findings of the department’s review will prompt EU measures to stop the Russian exports.

The Aughinish plant is ultimately controlled by a company called EN+, in which Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a big shareholder.

Dublin officials believe export controls to prevent Russian sales are more likely than financial sanctions against EN+ or Deripaska’s company Rusal, the immediate Aughinish parent.

There was no reply from EN+ or its chairman Christopher Burnham, a former senior official at the US department of state, to questions about the investigation.

The Department of Enterprise said it “does not comment on individual ongoing cases as to do so can prejudice the outcome of an investigation”.

Given pressure to end the Ukraine conflict, export controls would have the attraction for Europe of dealing a blow to Russia’s war machine. But such measures would pose an immediate threat to the viability of Aughinish.