Iran says it hit US-linked targets in response to Friday’s American air strikes

Cargo ships and commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photograph: Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

Iran said it struck targets linked to US ‌forces on Saturday in response to US air strikes on its southern coast, as each side continued to accuse the other of violating last week’s agreement meant to end the four-month-old war.

Iran’s foreign ministry did not identify the locations of its “defensive” ​attacks, which it said were a response to “the barbaric air strikes” by the US on its coastal surveillance facilities, which it said also violated the UN Charter.

Later, Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, condemned what it said was an Iranian drone attack on its territory as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a threat to its security, adding that it reserved the right to defend itself.

Washington did not immediately respond to Iran’s report of striking American ​targets, a tactic that has sought to undermine US allies in the region during the conflict.

The US military said its strikes on Friday had been a response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, a waterway vital to global energy supplies.

In a separate development, Israel and Lebanon signed an agreement to end the fighting between ‌Israel ‌and ​Iran-backed Hizbullah. Both sides said the deal was an initial step that calls for Hizbullah to disarm and Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon, but it was not clear how it would be enforced. Hizbullah said it would not co-operate.

Iranian state television said the country’s Revolutionary Guards had delivered “a ⁠decisive response” after US forces hit a communications tower in the port city ​of Sirik. Iran’s Mehr news agency said the port was operating normally with no damage reported ​to facilities or equipment.

Bahrain said Iran’s continued attacks, despite regional and international de-escalation efforts, were undermining peace and regional stability. It also accused Tehran of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the June ‌17th Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

After Thursday’s strike on a cargo ship off ​Oman’s coast, Iran did not acknowledge responsibility. Instead, it asserted its authority to regulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, said vessels must comply with routes designated by Tehran, warned Gulf states ⁠against siding with Washington and said the Iran-US interim agreement gave it control ⁠over ship traffic through the strategic waterway.

Ebrahim Azizi, ​the head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, said on Saturday that any violation of Iran’s shipping instructions through the strait would be met decisively.

US Central Command condemned what it said was Iran’s Thursday strike as “unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping”, adding the US would continue to provide “safe passage co-ordination and support” to commercial vessels transiting the strait – the conduit of one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supplies before the US and Israel launched their war on February 28th.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the strait should be governed by Iran and Oman, while Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned Washington’s Gulf allies their survival depended on Tehran’s tolerance.

US vice-president JD Vance, once seen as a sceptic on US intervention in Iran but now a point person for president Donald Trump on the conflict, said the Americans have adhered to the ceasefire deal, also known as a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, ‌they can pick up the phone. But violence ⁠will be met with violence,” Vance said on X. – Reuters