Live All-Ireland quarter-finals: Limerick-Tipp minor final ahead of football quarter-finals

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Cork v Mayo, 4pm, Croke Park; Kerry v Tyrone, 6.15pm, Croke Park

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final: Limerick vs Tipperary, 3pm, Gaelic Grounds

9 Mins: Conail Morrisson does excellently to shake off his man and pop over his second score. Limerick 0-2 Tipperary 0-3

5 Mins: It’s a level game again. Tipp popped over two in a row, but Limerick hit back with a free from Shane Waters from around halfway. Limerick 0-2 Tipperary 0-2

1 Mins: The All-Ireland minor hurling final is underway, and Limerick open the scoring with a fine score from Diarmuid Crowe. Tipp had made a goal chance from the throw-in, but were blocked down brilliantly. Limerick 0-1 Tipperary 0-0

Denis Walsh takes a look at Mayo’s Andy Moran ahead of the biggest day of his managerial career so far. His positive mindset always made him stick out as a player and a leader on the Mayo team of the 2010s, and now he faces a tough test at the helm of the county.

[Mayo’s Andy Moran still fighting the slope, but always looking up]

Gordon Manning and Malachy Clerkin look ahead to this weekend’s actions, giving predicitions for all of today’s games.

[Weekend GAA fixtures: All-Ireland football quarter-finals throw-in times and TV details]

Kerry seem to have mastered the art of ‘peaking’, hitting top form at just the right moment after some early wobbles. This year and last year they have used Armagh as the stepping stone to reach that level, and now they don’t even have to worry about meeting Donegal later on. Conor McManus says that Jack O’Connor’s men are a totally different proposition at this stage of the championship than they had been before.

[Conor McManus: Ulster power cuts leave Kerry’s surge looking irresistible]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s championship action. We’re down to the last eight in the football championship, as the first two semi-finalists will be confirmed later today.

First, Cork take on Mayo at 4pm. After a drab performance in the Munster final, Cork rattled off wins over Meath and Donegal to qualify as a seed, while Mayo had to stage a late comeback over Meath to reach this stage.

Then Kerry face one of their most formidable modern rivals in Tyrone (6.15pm), but the Red Hand County are no longer the Kingdom’s bogey team. Last year, Kerry put them to the sword in the semi-finals before lifting the Sam Maguire.

Meanwhile, there’s also the minor hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds at 3pm. Stay with us throughout the day for updates on all the action.