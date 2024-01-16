Low temperature warning issued for entire country by Met Éireann

Low clouds lie over the snow-covered Black Mountain behind the Harland & Wolff cranes on the east side of Belfast Lough. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow low temperature warning for all of Ireland after overnight temperatures reached -6 in some parts of the country on Monday.

The lowest overnight air temperature of -6.3 degrees was recorded at the station at Moore Park, Co Cork at 5am on Monday.

The record lowest air temperature for January was recorded on this day back in 1881, at Markree, Co Sligo. It was -19.1 degrees.

Today, the provisional lowest air temperature is -7.4 degrees, recorded at Thomastown in Co Kilkenny, Met Éireann said.

Issuing a low temperature warning for the entire country, Met Éireann said it would be “very cold this evening, tonight and on Wednesday morning with severe frost and icy stretches”.

Travelling conditions would be difficult, the forecaster said, warning of temperature issues for vulnerable people and of animal welfare issues.

Met Éireann had previously issued a status yellow low temperature/ice warning for all counties from 7pm on Sunday night until 11am on Monday, but this has now been extended.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

The rest of the week is to remain bitterly cold with temperatures continuing to fall below -5 at night.

Speaking on Monday, Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Sherlock-Doran said there is likely to be more weather warnings later this week.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be “bitterly cold days”, he anticipated, with temperatures barely above freezing. The wind chill factor will make it feel like minus 8 in the east of the country. There is also a chance of snow in some parts of the north and northwest.