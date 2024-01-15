Snow, ice and freezing temperatures forecast for week ahead as winter bites

A weather advisory is in place for all of Ireland with Arctic air bringing frosts and some sleet or snow. Photograph: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

A bitterly cold week is in store with freezing temperatures made worse by the wind chill factor.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place for all 32 counties from 7pm on Sunday night until 11am on Monday.

There is also a status yellow snow warning in place for Donegal and for the six counties of Northern Ireland from 6pm on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.

A weather advisory is in place for all of Ireland with Arctic air bringing winter hazards including sharp to severe frosts and some sleet or snow mostly for northern areas and especially for hills.

The UK Met Office has issued a status yellow snow warning for Antrim, Tyrone and Derry from midnight on Wednesday for 48 hours. The problems of snow and ice are likely to be compounded for motorists by a public service strike that means roads will not be gritted.

Temperatures on Monday will be no higher than 1 to 4 degrees and will fall as low as minus 5 overnight. Temperatures on Monday morning did not rise above freezing in most inland areas with a low of minus 4.2 degrees in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Sherlock-Doran said there is likely to be more weather warnings later this week.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be “bitterly cold days”, he anticipated with temperatures barely above freezing. The wind chill factor will make it feel like minus 8 in the east of the country.

There will be a chance of snow in the north and northwest on those days, but it will be most dry elsewhere.

The weekend looks like a change to more wetter, unsettled weather.

