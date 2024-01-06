Searches carried out as gardaí investigate blaze at hotel intended to house asylum seekers

A fire in December badly damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Gardaí investigating an arson attack at a disused hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway, where asylum seekers were due to be housed have carried out a series of searches.

The fire in December badly damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate 70 asylum seekers.

It was one of a series of recent incidents of criminal damage at properties that have been earmarked as accommodation for refugees or asylum seekers.

A former pub, the Shipwright, in Ringsend in Dublin was set alight on New Year’s Eve amid speculation it was going to be used to house immigrants, even though it was actually due to be used for homeless accommodation.

On Thursday, gardaí said they were investigating suspected criminal damage by fire at an unoccupied building in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Following up on the fire at the Ross Lake House Hotel, gardaí said they carried out four searches at properties in the Rosscahill area on Saturday morning.

The operation was conducted by Garda members attached to Galway Divisional Crime unit supported by the National Bureau of Crime Investigation.

Gardaí said a number of items were seized and sent for analysis to determine the next stages of the investigation.

The Garda described the investigation to date as “large scale”, with 229 investigative tasks having been conducted and 145 statements taken.

Gardaí reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about the Co Galway attack to come forward. – PA