Surge in arson threats on rumoured asylum seeker locations as gardaí step up patrols

Gardaí around the country are stepping up patrols around buildings rumoured to be earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation in order to prevent further arson attacks.

It comes after a surge of threats by far-right figures to burn down property, including buildings not in fact planned for use as asylum seeker accommodation.

There have been dozens of threats on social media in recent days to set fire to disused buildings to prevent them being used as accommodation.

Prominent far-right figures have been examining planning permission databases and informing their followers of any locations they believe may be used to house people seeking international protection. In many cases, there is no evidence to support their claims.

Many of these posts on social media are followed by threats of arson or calls for locals to take violent action.

In recent years there have been almost 20 suspected arson attacks on locations rumoured or confirmed to be used for asylum seeker accommodation. The most recent case was the attack on the former Shipwright pub in Ringsend, Dublin, on New Year’s Eve.

The pub had been subject to widespread rumours it was to be used for such a purpose, despite the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive publicly stating last month it was to be used to house homeless families, some from the local area.

This week, threats have been made on various online platforms to destroy properties in north and south Dublin city and in various other counties.

Specific threats have been made against properties currently undergoing redevelopment in Dún Laoghaire and Harmonstown in Dublin. The Department of Integration said yesterday neither of these properties are being considered for asylum seeker accommodation.

“The Dublin Brigade has been tasked with taking care of this target,” one social media user wrote in a far-right online group in response to claims a property on Dublin’s south side is being converted into asylum seeker accommodation. “Burn baby burn,” they added.

There have also been threats to burn down a former nursing home in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, which is to be used to house 220 asylum seekers.

Gardaí are to mount regular patrols around the building. Sources said additional patrols are planned for several other areas which have been subject to online rumours and threats.

In an interview with The Irish Times today, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said those convicted of arson attacks “need to be punished” and that they do not represent the values of Irish people.

“It is difficult to know whether these acts originate within the community itself, whether they are copycat in nature, or whether we have people going around the country trading on fear, trading on rumours and attacking property. The Government will have to consider what is the appropriate response, but it’s not going to be possible to have 24-hour security at every publicly owned property in the country.”

A Garda spokesman declined to comment on specific threats. He said the force “does not confirm or deny what if any specific activity is or is not being investigated”, nor comment on security arrangements for premises.

He said gardaí are monitoring social media activity “as part of overall policing plans and investigations”.

Members are also working with national and local authorities to keep asylum seekers safe and to protect accommodation centres, the spokesman said.

Following another arson attack last month on a former hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway, which was earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said such attacks are likely the work of locals.

Responding to questions about whether members of the far right were co-ordinating arson attacks, Mr Harris said there was “a rise in political extremism” in Europe and the “far right were an element of that”.

However, there was “no evidence to suggest there is a co-ordinated effort or an invisible hand” directing the arson attacks on refugee accommodation in the Republic this year.

Garda management has faced criticism this week for not taking a stronger stance against arson threats following the Ringsend attack.

“There have been no prosecutions, no arrests, in relation to those, as far as I can see, and they’ve all emanated from the far right,” Shane O’Curry, director of the Irish Network Against Racism, said earlier this week.