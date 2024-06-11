Man (20s) arrested at public gathering at construction site for modular houses earmarked for Ukrainians

The man is being held at a Garda station in the Co Tipperary area pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has been arrested during the course of a public gathering at an entrance to a construction site in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

The arrest occurred at a construction site for modular homes which are set to house Ukrainians who travelled to Ireland to seek sanctuary from the war.

Up to 80 modular homes are to be built onsite.

A number of public order incidents have occurred at the site in recent months amid tension about its proposed usage.

READ MORE

[ Plans to use modular homes as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees scaled back ]

The man is being held at a Garda station in the Co Tipperary area pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Separately, a Garda patrol vehicle has had its tyres slashed at the same site this afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Gardaí have also emphasised that they respect the right of citizens “to exercise their constitutional rights.”

“This right does not extend to breaches of Criminal Law, the interference with the rights of other citizens to carry out their daily activities, or to attack members of An Garda Síochána.

Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events involves a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety, with enforcement as a last resort.”