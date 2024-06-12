European election: Counts resume in Ireland South and Midlands-North-West with nine seats to fill

Main Points

John Moran (Independent) has been declared the first directly elected Mayor of Limerick City and County, having topped the poll on 28,451 votes after the final count

Fianna Fáil emerges as largest party of local government with 246 seats

Fine Gael trails Fianna Fáil by only one seat, on 245 won

Ministers continue to insist no plans for an early general election

Incredibly honoured to be re-elected to the European Parliament. Thank you to all who supported me throughout my campaign but most importantly, thank you to each and every one of you who voted for me. I look forward to representing Dublin in Europe for the next five years. 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/xtJhalfBmc — Barry Andrews MEP (@BarryAndrewsMEP) June 12, 2024

Political Editor Pat Leahy identifies what to look out for today as counting resumes in Ireland South and Midlands North-West.

He writes: Ten counts done in Ireland South; it could take another ten. It’ll be some time before we reach the business end of things here, as there are still a lot of minnows to be eliminated.

Nine of the remaining 15 candidates who are contending for seats won less than 5 per cent of the vote. They will all have to be eliminated and their votes distributed before we get to the big beasts. They have nearly 200,000 votes between them.

Fine Gael’s new MEP for Dublin is off to Brussels already ...

I am delighted to have been elected as an MEP for Dublin. Thank you so much to everyone for all your support. I intend to work hard and repay your trust. Today I am in Brussels for meetings with the @EPPGroup and to get started on my work representing the great people of Dublin🔵 pic.twitter.com/lPjlRzARrA — Regina Doherty (@ReginaDo) June 12, 2024

The #NewbridgeLEA is mad. The number of votes and the Quota have changed between various counts.... pic.twitter.com/vArgkigymu — Alan Kinsella (@electionlit) June 12, 2024

The #newbridge count is a great example of how important participating in our democracy is. The responsibility to vote and be informed, the responsibility to step forward and be a candidate, the responsibility to support candidates and work for them, and the respect all of those… — Paul McAuliffe TD (@PaulMcauliffe) June 12, 2024

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission, has welcomed a significant 29 per cent reduction in the level of spoilt votes seen in the local and European elections.

Provisional figures collected by the commission show that in the June 7th local and European elections there were 77,464 invalid or spoilt votes. The same elections in 2019 saw 108,488 votes declared invalid. This is a reduction of 31,024 despite a larger number of people voting.

Vivienne Clarke reports:

The chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, has said there needs to be a better understanding of why people did not vote in last week’s local and European elections so that solutions can be found.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Leary explained such action would ultimately involve education, information and public engagement.

“We need to be in schools and universities, but also in groups that traditionally don’t get engaged.”

There were many reason why people did not vote – there wasn’t a simple answer, he said, adding many issues affected turnout. The turnout for this year was “slightly” less than the figure for 2019, at almost 50 per cent.

“We need to place that in context, because the electoral register grew by almost 250,000, between 2019 and 2024. So in fact, there were nearly 100,000 extra voters came out to vote last Friday. But we’re doing a voter survey at the moment, and we’ll have some more concrete data in the weeks ahead.

“But I think it’s notable that the weather was good, so that wasn’t really a factor. But it was the first week in June ... It’s the first week of the holiday season. Secondary schools had closed the week before as well.”

Mr O’Leary acknowledged the turnout had been dropping consistently in the last 20 years, it was 58 per cent 20 years ago. This indicated the scale of the challenge for the Electoral Commission, he said.

Good morning. Counting is continuing on Wednesday for Ireland’s MEPs in Midlands North-West and South. There are only three council seats left to decide out of 949, and they are all in the Newbridge LEA of Kildare County Council. Aontú's Mellissa Byrne has called for another recheck of the recount and this gets under way at 10am.